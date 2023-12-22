Victoria Beckham Dances With Daughter-in-Law Nicola Peltz During Bahamas Vacation: Watch the Cute Moment

It looks like Victoria Beckham and her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz, have no beef!

The two were caught dancing away during a family vacation to the Bahamas. In the sweet clip, shared to Instagram on Thursday, December 21, Brooklyn Beckham uploaded a video of his crew playing soccer, eating and enjoying the sunset in the Bahamas.

"Love you all so much xx ❤️❤️ @davidbeckham @victoriabeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham #harperbeckham. We miss you Romeo xx @romeobeckham," he captioned the clip.