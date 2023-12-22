Victoria Beckham Dances With Daughter-in-Law Nicola Peltz During Bahamas Vacation: Watch the Cute Moment
It looks like Victoria Beckham and her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz, have no beef!
The two were caught dancing away during a family vacation to the Bahamas. In the sweet clip, shared to Instagram on Thursday, December 21, Brooklyn Beckham uploaded a video of his crew playing soccer, eating and enjoying the sunset in the Bahamas.
"Love you all so much xx ❤️❤️ @davidbeckham @victoriabeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham #harperbeckham. We miss you Romeo xx @romeobeckham," he captioned the clip.
At one point, the singer, 49, who is married to David Beckham, 48, was seen having a great time with Nicola, 28, while they moved around in the sand and waved their hands around.
Nicola, who wore a black shirt, white shorts and wedges, walked over the Spice Girl member, who wore a black dress, and laughed as they moved along to the music.
The fashion designer then took to her own Instagram Story to gush over their hilarious interaction.
"Love you @nicolaannepelrzbeckham," she wrote on top of the clip, adding, "We hadn't drunk much at all!"
In response, Nicola re-posted on her Instagram Story, writing, "Love you!!"
Of course, people loved seeing David, Victoria, Harper, 12, Cruz, 18, and Brooklyn, 24, and Nicola all together. One person wrote, "Nice seeing u and Nicola hanging out with ur family❤️❤️❤️," while another said, "Looks divine! Enjoy 😍."
A third person added, "Looks amazing and perfect family time."
As OK! previously reported, Victoria and Nicola were allegedly not on the same page when it came to the latter's nuptials to Brooklyn.
"They haven't spoken to him much in the last few months," an insider said at the time. "The build-up to the wedding was horrendous."
However, Nicola cleared the air and made it clear she and Victoria are on good terms.
"Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria’s wedding dress," she said in an interview. "And I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created. I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story."
However, her close friend Leslie Fremar and mother, Claudia, ended up designing the gown.
"I thought, 'Oh, this is going to be so fun. One of my best friends and my mom.' We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn't hear anything. Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn't make it. So, I spoke to my mom and Leslie, and I was like, 'Well, unfortunately, this can't happen, so what's the next step?' I've been a fan of Valentino and their couture for so long. I was really lucky to be able to travel to [the atelier] to try on the dress. That's really what happened," she explained.