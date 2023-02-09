Wedding Planner Fired By Nicola Peltz Races To Her Defense, Calls Her 'Lovely' As Lawsuit Drama Rages On: 'There Wasn't Any Bad Blood'

Earlier this month, it was revealed Nicola Peltz's father filed a lawsuit to get his money back from the second set of wedding planners they fired. The actress' text messages to the party professionals recounted how they weren't doing their job adequately, so she felt the need to let them go — the same thing that happened with their first planner, Preston Bailey.

The reveal made some fans see the model in a bit of a negative light, but Bailey is now clearing the air over the situation.