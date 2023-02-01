Bridezilla Alert! Nicola Peltz Fired Wedding Planners After 9 Days & Berated Them For Countless 'Mistakes,' New Lawsuit Reveals

Text messages leading up to the wedding were supplied in the suit to demonstrate how the women reportedly failed to keep up with the hustle and bustle.

In one exchange, the bride, 28, told the planners that race car driver Lewis Hamilton wouldn't be able to come, spurring her to question why he was under the list of those attending.

"Lewis Hamilton did NOT RSVP. So explain why his names on the list please," Nicola wrote. "We spoke to him. He can't come so explain why you said he rsvpd yes."