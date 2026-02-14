Nicola Peltz Shares Romantic Montage With Husband Brooklyn Beckham Amid Family Feud

Article continues below advertisement

Nicola Peltz expressed her love for Brooklyn Beckham shortly after his family made a public appearance in Paris. Peltz shared a romantic video montage on TikTok, featuring intimate moments with her husband and their dog.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @nicolapeltzbeckham/TikTok Nicola Peltz shared a romantic video with Brooklyn Beckham.

Article continues below advertisement

The montage included clips of the couple enjoying candlelit dinners, toasting with wine, and sharing affectionate kisses. The sentimental video concluded with the couple embracing, emphasizing their close bond. Peltz captioned the video, “i love you @Brooklyn Beckham."

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

This post coincided with Brooklyn’s family outing to the Haute Couture Spring Summer 2026 show, where his mother, Victoria Beckham, received the Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres honor from the French government. Attending with her were David and their three younger children: Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. Romeo and Cruz brought their girlfriends, Kim Turnball and Jackie Apostel, further showcasing family support.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The couple posted following the Beckham family’s outing in Paris.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

According to a source, the Beckham family remains steadfast despite Brooklyn’s recent public accusations against his parents, where he claimed they attempted to ruin his marriage to Nicola. In a dramatic statement, he alleged that Victoria danced with him “inappropriately” at his 2022 wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are feuding with the latter's family.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite these tensions, the family appeared united during their public outing. Romeo shared a family moment on his Instagram Stories, expressing pride for his mother. Meanwhile, Cruz recently shared a now-deleted lighthearted TikTok video of him and Romeo lip-synching in a car, seemingly addressing the ongoing family drama. His caption read, “Imagine hating and we’re just here like,” indicating a humorous take on their situation.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @victoriabeckham/Instagram Victoria Beckham reunited with Spice Girls members.