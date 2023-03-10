Nicola Peltz's 'Billionaire Bully' Father Rips Wedding Planners' Lawsuit As 'Desperate Effort To Distract From Their Own Failure'

The billionaire businessman is now claiming the "frivolous" new legal filing — which names himself, his wife, Claudia, and their 28-year-old daughter — is nothing more than a "desperate effort to distract from their own failure to accomplish anything" while working on the upscale event.

He has requested both his wife and his daughter's names be removed from the lawsuit, noting that out of "50 pages of malicious and mean-spirited allegations, only a single count is alleged against Claudia and/or Nicola," Radar reported.

Nelson's legal team also stated the wedding planners were "shamefully" insistent on painting Nicola in an "extremely negative light" with the suit, and are hoping to "pressure Mr. Peltz to dismiss his well-founded claims against PDE [Plan Design Events]."