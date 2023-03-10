Nicola Peltz's 'Billionaire Bully' Father Rips Wedding Planners' Lawsuit As 'Desperate Effort To Distract From Their Own Failure'
Nelson Peltz is fuming that his daughter's wedding planners hit him with a countersuit months after he sued them for allegedly nearly ruining daughter Nicola and hubby Brooklyn Beckham's lavish $3.5 million nuptials.
In the original court papers, the investor said he'd fired Miami-based wedding planners Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba after only eight days of work, but insisted they'd refused to pay back his whopping $159,000 deposit.
The billionaire businessman is now claiming the "frivolous" new legal filing — which names himself, his wife, Claudia, and their 28-year-old daughter — is nothing more than a "desperate effort to distract from their own failure to accomplish anything" while working on the upscale event.
He has requested both his wife and his daughter's names be removed from the lawsuit, noting that out of "50 pages of malicious and mean-spirited allegations, only a single count is alleged against Claudia and/or Nicola," Radar reported.
Nelson's legal team also stated the wedding planners were "shamefully" insistent on painting Nicola in an "extremely negative light" with the suit, and are hoping to "pressure Mr. Peltz to dismiss his well-founded claims against PDE [Plan Design Events]."
As OK! previously reported, the drama became so intense that Nicola's father even came close to "canceling the wedding," deeming it "a s**t show," however, his recollection of the events is far from what the wedding planners remember of the stressful situation.
According to Nicole and Arianna, both Nicola and her mother repeatedly refused to "review the guest lists," yet the socialite still "demanded live updates regarding guest RSVPs."
They also claimed the heiress told them not to contact Brooklyn for anything regarding the wedding, because she didn't "trust" him with it, before hinting at the alleged feud between Nicola and Brooklyn's mother, Victoria Beckham.
"Both Claudia and Nicola had insisted that Victoria Beckham could not know about any internal mistakes regarding the ongoing planning of her son’s wedding, including any errors with the guest list," Braghin and Grijalba wrote in the filing.
