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O.J. Simpson's Deathbed Confession Exposed: NFL Star Allegedly Admitted to 'Killing' Nicole Brown and 'Bragged He Had the Knife'

Composite photo of O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown.
Source: MEGA

O.J. Simpson was acquitted of murdering Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman in 1995.

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June 12 2026, Published 2:02 p.m. ET

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O.J. Simpson reportedly made a chilling deathbed confession 20 years after the infamous murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman.

Ahead of the morbid 32nd anniversary of Brown and Goldman's gruesome slayings, RadarOnline.com revealed how the late NFL star allegedly admitted to "killing" his ex-wife and her pal before "bragging he had the knife" to a "prison snitch."

10 years before his death at age 76 in April 2024, Simpson supposedly spilled details surrounding Brown and Goldman's murders to the reported "snitch" while in prison for an armed robbery and kidnapping conviction between December 2008 to October 2017.

(Simpson was never locked up for the 1994 murder charges of Brown and Goldman, as he was acquitted in October 1995.)

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Image of 'He was determined to get it off his chest,' a source claimed.
Source: MEGA

'He was determined to get it off his chest,' a source claimed.

"O.J. believes he's going to be dead soon and doesn't want to go to h---. He was determined to get it off his chest," the source claimed, alleging Simpson was convinced in 2014 that he had contracted a deadly blood disease from his rumored "jailhouse lover" Jazmena Jameson, who is HIV positive, according to Radar.

At the time, an insider warned the news outlet that Simpson "could be dead in as little as four weeks" after allegedly being intimate with the transsexual prisoner, who confessed: "I could have given O.J. AIDS!"

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'Yes, I Killed the B----'

oj simpsons deathbed confession admitted killing nicole brown bragged knife
Source: MEGA

'I did it, so what!' O.J. Simpson allegedly admitted.

During the 2014 ordeal, the prison insider told Radar: "Now O.J., on his deathbed, has finally copped to the brutal slaughters of Nicole and Ron. He said, 'I did it, so what!' "O.J. added, 'Yes, I killed the b---- – and I'd do it again if I had the chance!'"

The Buffalo Bills great supposedly even discussed details surrounding Brown and Goldman's murders, with another source claiming, "He bragged that he had the knife and shoes in a waterproof metal box."

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'That's Just for Me to Know'

Image of O.J. Simpson allegedly 'confessed to the murders' while in jail in 2014.
Source: MEGA

O.J. Simpson allegedly 'confessed to the murders' while in jail in 2014.

Simpson reportedly told a curious confidant, however, "What do you want me to tell ya, man! Do you want me to spell out where X marks the spot? C'mon, get a life. That's for just me to know."

"O.J. may have confessed to the murders, but now, with his believing his life is over, he could take the whereabouts of the knife and the shoes to the grave. It's possible they now may never be found!" the insider noted a decade ago.

Image of O.J. Simpson left a large amount of the $33.5 million debt he owed the murder victims' families unpaid before his passing.
Source: MEGA

O.J. Simpson left a large amount of the $33.5 million debt he owed the murder victims' families unpaid before his passing.

Ultimately, Simpson took whatever he may have known about Brown and Goldman's deaths with him when he died of prostate cancer on April 10, 2024 — nearly 30 years after the horrific slaughters.

Brown and Goldman were stabbed to death in Los Angeles on June 12, 1994, resulting in a nationally televised police chase and Simpson being arrested.

Simpson was acquitted of the murders following a highly publicized eight-month trial, but was ultimately found liable for the victims' wrongful deaths during a 1997 civil trial two years later. He was ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages to their families, though a large amount of the debt remains unpaid after his passing.

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