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O.J. Simpson reportedly made a chilling deathbed confession 20 years after the infamous murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman. Ahead of the morbid 32nd anniversary of Brown and Goldman's gruesome slayings, RadarOnline.com revealed how the late NFL star allegedly admitted to "killing" his ex-wife and her pal before "bragging he had the knife" to a "prison snitch." 10 years before his death at age 76 in April 2024, Simpson supposedly spilled details surrounding Brown and Goldman's murders to the reported "snitch" while in prison for an armed robbery and kidnapping conviction between December 2008 to October 2017. (Simpson was never locked up for the 1994 murder charges of Brown and Goldman, as he was acquitted in October 1995.)

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Source: MEGA 'He was determined to get it off his chest,' a source claimed.

"O.J. believes he's going to be dead soon and doesn't want to go to h---. He was determined to get it off his chest," the source claimed, alleging Simpson was convinced in 2014 that he had contracted a deadly blood disease from his rumored "jailhouse lover" Jazmena Jameson, who is HIV positive, according to Radar. At the time, an insider warned the news outlet that Simpson "could be dead in as little as four weeks" after allegedly being intimate with the transsexual prisoner, who confessed: "I could have given O.J. AIDS!"

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'Yes, I Killed the B----'

Source: MEGA 'I did it, so what!' O.J. Simpson allegedly admitted.

During the 2014 ordeal, the prison insider told Radar: "Now O.J., on his deathbed, has finally copped to the brutal slaughters of Nicole and Ron. He said, 'I did it, so what!' "O.J. added, 'Yes, I killed the b---- – and I'd do it again if I had the chance!'" The Buffalo Bills great supposedly even discussed details surrounding Brown and Goldman's murders, with another source claiming, "He bragged that he had the knife and shoes in a waterproof metal box."

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'That's Just for Me to Know'

Source: MEGA O.J. Simpson allegedly 'confessed to the murders' while in jail in 2014.

Simpson reportedly told a curious confidant, however, "What do you want me to tell ya, man! Do you want me to spell out where X marks the spot? C'mon, get a life. That's for just me to know." "O.J. may have confessed to the murders, but now, with his believing his life is over, he could take the whereabouts of the knife and the shoes to the grave. It's possible they now may never be found!" the insider noted a decade ago.

Source: MEGA O.J. Simpson left a large amount of the $33.5 million debt he owed the murder victims' families unpaid before his passing.