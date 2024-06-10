14 Bombshells From Lifetime's 'The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson' Documentary

Before O.J. Simpson met Nicole Brown Simpson, he was married to Marguerite Whitley from 1967 to 1979 and shared three kids with her.

The new Lifetime documentary, The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, included testimony from former Los Angeles police officer Terry Shauer, who disclosed that O.J. was abusive toward his first wife.

In the first episode of the documentary series, Terry said he and another officer responded to a domestic violence incent at the pair's home in the 1970s.

"She had got into an argument with her husband and during the course of the argument, he became violent with her, struck her, and as I recall, pulled out some of her hair," Terry revealed. "My memory is that there was a clump of hair on the floor in the entryway of the home."

Children present at the time reportedly looked upset when they arrived. Although O.J. left before the police came, Marguerite reportedly did not want to share more details about the incident and refused to sign a report.