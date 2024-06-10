OK Magazine
14 Bombshells From Lifetime's 'The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson' Documentary

most shocking revelations from nicole brown simpson documentary
Source: MEGA
By:

Jun. 10 2024, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

O.J. Simpson Had a History of Domestic Violence

most shocking revelations from nicole brown simpson documentary
Source: MEGA

O.J. Simpson and Marguerite Whitley welcomed three children.

Before O.J. Simpson met Nicole Brown Simpson, he was married to Marguerite Whitley from 1967 to 1979 and shared three kids with her.

The new Lifetime documentary, The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, included testimony from former Los Angeles police officer Terry Shauer, who disclosed that O.J. was abusive toward his first wife.

In the first episode of the documentary series, Terry said he and another officer responded to a domestic violence incent at the pair's home in the 1970s.

"She had got into an argument with her husband and during the course of the argument, he became violent with her, struck her, and as I recall, pulled out some of her hair," Terry revealed. "My memory is that there was a clump of hair on the floor in the entryway of the home."

Children present at the time reportedly looked upset when they arrived. Although O.J. left before the police came, Marguerite reportedly did not want to share more details about the incident and refused to sign a report.

Nicole Brown Simpson Met O.J. Simpson at a Young Age

most shocking revelations from nicole brown simpson documentary
Source: MEGA

O.J. Simpson and Marguerite Whitley separated several times throughout their marriage.

The documentary series disclosed that O.J. and Nicole met when she was 18 while she was working as a hostess at a Los Angeles restaurant.

Although the late football player — who died from prostate cancer on April 10 — was still married to Marguerite at the time, he reportedly started courting Nicole immediately.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Nicole dropped out of college and moved in with O.J. months after meeting.

O.J. Simpson Was 'Forcible' on His First Date With Nicole Brown Simpson

most shocking revelations from nicole brown simpson documentary
Source: MEGA

O.J. and Nicole Brown Simpson tied the knot on February 2, 1985.

Nicole's friend David LeBon recalled in the documentary how obsessed O.J. was with Nicole, so he kept coming to their workplace to see her. After the pair's first date, D'Anne Purcilly noticed the zipper of Nicole's jeans was ripped when she returned.

"I said, 'Nicole what happened to you?' She said, 'He got a little forcible.' And I said, 'Why would you let him do that to you?'" David divulged.

Nicole Brown Simpson Claimed O.J. Simpson Called Her a 'Fat Pig'

most shocking revelations from nicole brown simpson documentary
Source: Lifetime/YouTube

The pair appeared together at the 1984 Summer Olympics.

In the four-part documentary, one of Nicole's sisters Denise Brown noted how her sibling's first pregnancy with Sydney in 1985 was difficult because of O.J.'s behavior and treatment toward her.

"He would always say 'You've got such a fat a--. Why don't you go on a diet?' She was pregnant. She was pregnant when he would tell her that," said Denise while a photo of Nicole's diary showing the words "you're a fat pig" appeared on the screen.

O.J. Simpson Threatened to Chop Nicole Brown Simpson

most shocking revelations from nicole brown simpson documentary
Source: Lifetime/YouTube

O.J. and Nicole Brown Simpson's first child, Sydney, was born in October 1985.

Detective John Edwards responded to a call at the Simpson's residence on New Year's Day 1989 and found Nicole yelling, "He's going it kill me" repeatedly.

"She had a hand imprint on the left side of her throat," Edwards shared in his testimony, noting Nicole had a cut lip and swollen forehead when they arrived.

Meanwhile, D'Anne dropped a shocking revelation about O.J.'s threat to Nicole.

"I am going to chop you up in little pieces and bury you up on Mulholland," O.J. told Nicole, per D'Anne. "And no one will know where you are, not even your children."

Nicole Brown Simpson Called a Friend Before Leaving O.J. Simpson

most shocking revelations from nicole brown simpson documentary
Source: Lifetime/YouTube

Police were called to O.J. and Nicole Brown Simpson's home several times throughout the pair's marriage due to abuse incidents.

Years after Nicole and O.J.'s marriage, she reportedly reached out to her close friend Robin Greer and told him she was leaving her then-husband.

"I need to get away, I need to get out of the house and I want you to tell him," Nicole reportedly told the real estate agent.

Robin added, "[Nicole] wanted me to find her a lease and she wanted me to tell O.J. that she wanted out of the house. I sat down with her and O.J. and said, 'I'm going to be looking for a house for Nicole and the kids,' and he said, 'That's not right, That's not right for the kids.' She said, 'O.J. I'm doing it.' She stood firm."

She Reconciled With O.J. Simpson

most shocking revelations from nicole brown simpson documentary
Source: Lifetime/YouTube

Nicole Brown Simpson filed for divorce from O.J. in 1992.

The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson also delved into O.J. and Nicole's very public divorce and their eventual reconciliation.

According to the documentary, they started to see each other again because the former NFL star had been stalking and threatening Nicole due to her relationships with other men. Still, the second chance did not last long as O.J.'s abuse restarted and became more rampant.

Nicole Brown Simpson Was Fearful

most shocking revelations from nicole brown simpson documentary
Source: Lifetime/YouTube

O.J. and Nicole Brown Simpson welcomed their second child, Justin, in August 1988.

D'Anne shared the story of Nicole admitting to feeling scared of what O.J. might do to her.

"He had a knife collection, I don't know if people know that, he was very good with knives," said the family friend. "Nicole said at dinner that she had fears of being attacked from behind and slashed by a knife."

During the murder, Nicole had been stabbed seven times in the neck and sustained a gash across her throat. Vincent Bugliosi's 2008 book Outrage: The Five Reasons Why O. J. Simpson Got Away with Murder previously revealed that one of the wounds nearly decapitated her.

Article continues below advertisement

Did Nicole Brown Simpson Predict the Murder?

most shocking revelations from nicole brown simpson documentary
Source: Lifetime/YouTube

They decided to co-parent after the divorce, but the relationship was not smooth sailing.

Family and friends of Nicole revealed in the documentary that O.J.'s threats and Nicole's fear of getting killed with knives mirrored the murder case.

In 1996, Brian "Kato" Kaelin — a witness in the murder case — told lawyers during the deposition how Nicole often described O.J. as an abusive, jealous man who someday "would kill her."

"She had said that, 'If O.J. would ever kill me, he'll get away with it because he's O.J. Simpson,'" Brian told Daniel Petrocelli, attorney for the family of Ronald Goldman, Nicole's friend who was also stabbed to death.

Nicole Brown Simpson's Mother Confronted O.J. Simpson at the Funeral

most shocking revelations from nicole brown simpson documentary
Source: Lifetime/YouTube

Nicole Brown Simpson was 35 years old at the time of her death.

Nicole's sister Dominique Brown recalled when O.J. requested her to accompany him at a visitation. D'Anne said that Nicole's mother, Juditha Brown, asked the late athlete directly if he did it.

"'Dita, I loved her. I just loved her too much.' I was like, 'He's going to tell her he did it.' He didn't. He just kept saying, over and over again, 'I loved her too much,'" D'Anne disclosed.

O.J. Simpson Had Stolen Keys to Nicole Brown Simpson's Home

most shocking revelations from nicole brown simpson documentary
Source: Lifetime/YouTube

Nicole Brown Simpson reported the times O.J. broke into her house.

Although the murder trial was lengthy, former officer Tom Lang disclosed there were key pieces of evidence that were not presented to the court. It included a set of keys to Nicole's home that went missing before the murder.

According to Tom, they found the keys on O.J.'s belongings.

Kris Jenner Expressed Heartbreak Decades After Nicole Brown Simpson's Death

most shocking revelations from nicole brown simpson documentary
Source: Lifetime/YouTube

O.J. Simpson was not found guilty in the murder case.

In one part of the documentary's third episode, Nicole's friend Kris Jenner revealed she was still mourning the loss decades after the murder happened.

"You never get over losing a friend that way," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared, calling it "one of the hardest days" she had ever experienced.

Nicole Brown Simpson's Name Was Smeared After Her Death

most shocking revelations from nicole brown simpson documentary
Source: Lifetime/YouTube

The criminal trial lasted for around nine months.

As the defense team aimed to exonerate O.J. from the murder case, they bombarded the jury with stories to smear her name. They noted Nicole and O.J. had violent arguments, while news reports released stories about her being a party girl who had affairs and countless abortions.

National Enquirer Investigates also shared a similar story in 2016, with self-confessed former drug dealer Rayce Newman appearing in the documentary series where he called Nicole a "party animal."

"I saw her dancing at clubs," Rayce claimed. "She was into coke and good-looking guys."

Nicole Brown Simpson Left a Secret Diary

most shocking revelations from nicole brown simpson documentary
Source: Lifetime/YouTube

O.J. Simpson made headlines when he got involved in the infamous white Bronco chase in 1994.

The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson also unearthed entries from Nicole's secret diary, which detailed the abuse she went through at the hands of O.J.

One of the entries, shown in the documentary series' first episode, revealed the fight they had after the death of O.J.'s daughter, Aaren.

"Early in 1st year 1977 in San Francisco after his baby died I found an earring in my apt bed on Bedford," she wrote. "I accused OJ of sleeping with someone named Teri. He threw fit, chased me, grabbed me threw me into walls. Threw all my clothes out of window onto street [from] 3rd floor. Bruised me, calmed him down."

The following entry read, "Beach house – Hit me, threw me up against the walls. Threw my camera, it broke the paneling – moldings off the doors to master bdrm and garage door."

Denise shared how Nicole tried to hide the injuries she sustained from O.J. and missed the signs.

"I read in her diary afterward that he had her up against the wall, over the balcony, doing the usual – hurting her," she reflected.

