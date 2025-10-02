Nicole Kidman's A-List Friends Blacklist Keith Urban From Hollywood After Divorce Bombshell, Source Claims: 'Name Gone From Every List'

Article continues below advertisement

Support for Keith Urban in Hollywood is reportedly dwindling amid his divorce from Nicole Kidman, as her A-list friends allegedly have taken the singer off their guest lists. “He’s dead in Hollywood,” a source told Rob Shuter’s Substack in an article published on Thursday, October 2. A separate source echoed the statement, telling the outlet, “Nicole’s friends have closed ranks. His name is gone from every list.”

Support for Keith Urban Is Dwindling in Hollywood

Source: MEGA No one in Hollywood will 'take' Keith Urban's phone calls, a source claimed.

According to the outlet, the snubs started subtly with Urban, 57, missing Kidman’s Big Little Lies costar Reese Witherspoon’s Nashville Gala and George and Amal Clooney’s Lake Como parties. “No one will take his calls,” said the source. “Without Nicole, he’s invisible.”

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Announced Split

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban announced their split on September 29.

Urban and Kidman announced their split after 19 years of marriage earlier this week. The “You’ll Think of Me” musician reportedly moved out of their shared marital home in Nashville, Tenn., and lived apart from his ex “since the beginning of the summer.”

Nicole Kidman Reportedly Fought for Her Marriage

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman reportedly fought to save her marriage with Keith Urban.

"Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall," a source told a news outlet at the time. Another insider hinted that the country singer was the one who initiated the divorce from the actress, as she reportedly tried to keep the marriage together. "She didn’t want this," the insider spilled. "She has been fighting to save the marriage."

Nicole Kidman Filed for Divorce

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban on September 30.