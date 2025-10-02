or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Nicole Kidman
OK LogoNEWS

Nicole Kidman's A-List Friends Blacklist Keith Urban From Hollywood After Divorce Bombshell, Source Claims: 'Name Gone From Every List'

Photo of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Source: MEGA

Keith Urban’s support is dwindling amid his divorce from Nicole Kidman, as her A-list friends have allegedly blacklisted the singer from their guest lists.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 2 2025, Published 4:28 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Support for Keith Urban in Hollywood is reportedly dwindling amid his divorce from Nicole Kidman, as her A-list friends allegedly have taken the singer off their guest lists.

“He’s dead in Hollywood,” a source told Rob Shuter’s Substack in an article published on Thursday, October 2.

A separate source echoed the statement, telling the outlet, “Nicole’s friends have closed ranks. His name is gone from every list.”

Article continues below advertisement

Support for Keith Urban Is Dwindling in Hollywood

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of No one in Hollywood will 'take' Keith Urban's phone calls, a source claimed.
Source: MEGA

No one in Hollywood will 'take' Keith Urban's phone calls, a source claimed.

According to the outlet, the snubs started subtly with Urban, 57, missing Kidman’s Big Little Lies costar Reese Witherspoon’s Nashville Gala and George and Amal Clooney’s Lake Como parties.

“No one will take his calls,” said the source. “Without Nicole, he’s invisible.”

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Announced Split

Photo of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban announced their split on September 29.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban announced their split on September 29.

Urban and Kidman announced their split after 19 years of marriage earlier this week. The “You’ll Think of Me” musician reportedly moved out of their shared marital home in Nashville, Tenn., and lived apart from his ex “since the beginning of the summer.”

MORE ON:
Nicole Kidman

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Kidman Reportedly Fought for Her Marriage

Photo of Nicole Kidman reportedly fought to save her marriage with Keith Urban.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman reportedly fought to save her marriage with Keith Urban.

"Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall," a source told a news outlet at the time.

Another insider hinted that the country singer was the one who initiated the divorce from the actress, as she reportedly tried to keep the marriage together.

"She didn’t want this," the insider spilled. "She has been fighting to save the marriage."

Nicole Kidman Filed for Divorce

Photo of Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban on September 30.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban on September 30.

The Babygirl actress filed for divorce just one day later, requesting to be “primary residential parent” of the former couple’s two children in legal documents filed on September 30.

The country music star only continued to ruffle feathers as he reportedly has a new love in his life, according to the former couple’s inner circle. "All the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it," sources close to the starlet told a news outlet one day later. "It’s all over Nashville."

Fans are convinced the romance is between Urban and his guitarist, Maggie Baugh. Just days before the divorce news, Baugh shared a video of Urban singing to her on stage, changing the lyrics of his song “The Fighter” to say, “When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player.”

“Did he just say that👀,” she captioned the cheeky clip on September 27.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.