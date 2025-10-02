Nicole Kidman's A-List Friends Blacklist Keith Urban From Hollywood After Divorce Bombshell, Source Claims: 'Name Gone From Every List'
Oct. 2 2025, Published 4:28 p.m. ET
Support for Keith Urban in Hollywood is reportedly dwindling amid his divorce from Nicole Kidman, as her A-list friends allegedly have taken the singer off their guest lists.
“He’s dead in Hollywood,” a source told Rob Shuter’s Substack in an article published on Thursday, October 2.
A separate source echoed the statement, telling the outlet, “Nicole’s friends have closed ranks. His name is gone from every list.”
Support for Keith Urban Is Dwindling in Hollywood
According to the outlet, the snubs started subtly with Urban, 57, missing Kidman’s Big Little Lies costar Reese Witherspoon’s Nashville Gala and George and Amal Clooney’s Lake Como parties.
“No one will take his calls,” said the source. “Without Nicole, he’s invisible.”
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Announced Split
Urban and Kidman announced their split after 19 years of marriage earlier this week. The “You’ll Think of Me” musician reportedly moved out of their shared marital home in Nashville, Tenn., and lived apart from his ex “since the beginning of the summer.”
Nicole Kidman Reportedly Fought for Her Marriage
"Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall," a source told a news outlet at the time.
Another insider hinted that the country singer was the one who initiated the divorce from the actress, as she reportedly tried to keep the marriage together.
"She didn’t want this," the insider spilled. "She has been fighting to save the marriage."
Nicole Kidman Filed for Divorce
The Babygirl actress filed for divorce just one day later, requesting to be “primary residential parent” of the former couple’s two children in legal documents filed on September 30.
The country music star only continued to ruffle feathers as he reportedly has a new love in his life, according to the former couple’s inner circle. "All the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it," sources close to the starlet told a news outlet one day later. "It’s all over Nashville."
Fans are convinced the romance is between Urban and his guitarist, Maggie Baugh. Just days before the divorce news, Baugh shared a video of Urban singing to her on stage, changing the lyrics of his song “The Fighter” to say, “When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player.”
“Did he just say that👀,” she captioned the cheeky clip on September 27.