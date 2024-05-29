Nicole Kidman Helped Jennifer Aniston Get Through 'a Lot of Hard Things' While Filming 2011 Movie 'Just Go With It' in Hawaii
We love girls supporting girls — especially when it comes to Jennifer Aniston and Nicole Kidman.
The two iconic actresses recently opened up about the importance of female friendships during a roundtable discussion with Jodie Foster, Brie Larson, Naomi Watts, Ana Sawai and Sofía Vergara, hosted by The Hollywood Reporter and published Wednesday, May 29.
During the ladies' chat, Larson brought up how she always tried her best to befriend other women in the industry throughout her successful career in Hollywood, to which Aniston agreed.
"It’s so true," the Friends star admitted, adding, "and not even having to do with the work, but just life."
Aniston proceeded to turn to Kidman directly, as she expressed gratitude toward the Big Little Lies actress for being a good friend to her more than a decade ago, when they filmed the 2011 hit movie Just Go With It alongside Adam Sandler, Brooklyn Decker, Bailee Madison and Nick Swardson.
"When we did that movie in Hawaii, you helped me out on a lot of hard things that I was going through. Just to have that community, it’s very helpful," Aniston expressed of her time filming the romantic comedy — her first of many movies she'd go on to film with Sandler.
Aniston's praise of Kidman prompted Watts to do the same, as the King Kong star stated: "I mean, Nic has definitely been a guiding force for me."
"Not to date us, but it’s a 40-year friendship," Watts quipped before joking their bond began "down at the pub" rather than during an acting gig.
While Aniston didn't specifically share what "hard things" she was going through, the timeline of filming the 2011 movie lines up with when she experienced infertility problems.
In December 2022, the Murder Mystery actress candidly opened up about how she spend "years" trying to conceive "through IVF [and] drinking Chinese teas" during her "late 30s and 40s."
"I would say my late 30s, 40s, I’d gone through really hard s---, and if it wasn’t for going through that, I would’ve never become who I was meant to be," Aniston shared more than a year ago. "That’s why I have such gratitude for all those s----- things. Otherwise, I would’ve been stuck being this person that was so fearful, so nervous, so unsure of who they were. And now, I don’t f------ care."
"I was trying to get pregnant, Aniston admitted. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road," she added.
The sitcom star turned 42 years old when Just Go With It premiered on her birthday in February 2011.