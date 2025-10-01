Nicole Kidman Revealed She and Keith Urban 'Never Texted' Each Other Before Shocking Divorce

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Kidman spilled on her and estranged husband Keith Urban's unconventional communication style years before the actress filed for divorce. Prior to celebrating their 12th anniversary together, the Oscar winner revealed the two — who wed in 2006 — have "never texted" each other.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Only Call or FaceTime Each Other

Source: mega Nicole Kidman revealed she's 'never texted' Keith Urban throughout their relationship.

"That is so not our relationship, which is interesting, right? We call. We’ve done this since the very beginning," the Perfect Couple star, 58, explained to a magazine. "The reason it started at the beginning was because I didn’t know how to text, and it just kind of worked for us. So now we don’t." "We just do voice to voice or skin to skin, as we always say," added Kidman.

Source: mega The 'Big Little Lies' star feels texts can be misinterpreted.

"We talk all the time and we FaceTime, but we just don’t text because I feel like texting can be misrepresentative at times. And I’ve had the thing where I reread texts and I’m like, ‘What does that mean?’ and then read it to somebody and go, ‘Can you interpret that?’" she continued. "I don’t want that between my lover and I." As OK! reported, Kidman was "fighting to save the marriage" and "didn't want" to split before filing to end their 19-year union on Tuesday, September 30.

The Singer Moved Out Over the Summer

Source: mega Kidman filed for divorce on Tuesday, September 30, after 19 years of marriage.

One insider recently noted they had been "living separately for a while now." "Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall," the source revealed. "It really hasn’t been a secret in their circles," they said. "People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable."

Source: mega The movie star requested primary custody of their two teen daughters.

After news of Kidman's filing broke, sources claimed Urban already had a new woman in his life. "Nicole wanted to fight for them, but Keith had already checked out — and she knew why," one insider spilled to columnist Rob Shuter's #ShuterScoop. "It wasn’t about distance, schedules, or bad habits. It was about another woman. And Nicole knows who she is." Though the country star's friends allegedly tried to hide his new romance, another source noted Kidman is "not naïve." "She heard the stories, she saw the signs," the source shared. "At some point, the truth becomes impossible to ignore."

Did Keith Urban Move on With His Guitarist?

Source: @maggie_baugh/instagram Fans think the musician may have moved on with his 25-year-old guitarist Maggie Baugh, but it hasn't been confirmed.

Fans are speculating Urban's new fling is his guitarist Maggie Baugh, as just a few days ago, she posted a video on Instagram from when he changed the lyrics of his tune to reference her. While belting out his track "The Fighter" — which was written about his estranged wife — he changed the line of "When they're tryna get to you, baby I'll be the fighter," to "When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie I’ll be your guitar player."

