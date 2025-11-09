Nicole Kidman Planning 'Major Revenge Glow-Up' in Wake of Keith Urban Split – 'She's Really Going to Show Him What He's Missing!'
Nov. 9 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Nicole Kidman is plotting a "major revenge glow-up" following her shock split from husband Keith Urban – with sources claiming the Oscar-winning actress is determined to show her ex exactly what he's missing. Insiders say the 58-year-old star is "done feeling sad about the split" and has already started preparing for a full transformation, complete with a striking new look and renewed focus on her career.
The Big Little Lies actress recently stunned fans after filing for divorce from Urban, 58, after nearly 20 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. Just months earlier, she had publicly celebrated their upcoming anniversary, saying she hoped their marriage would last as long as her parents'.
But sources close to the couple say their split had been "a long time coming," with tensions rising behind closed doors long before the official announcement.
"Nicole's really been through it over the last few years," said a close friend of the actress. "She did everything she could to make the marriage work, but Keith was already gone emotionally. Now she's turning all that hurt into motivation – she wants to look and feel incredible. It's her way of taking back her power and reminding everyone, including Keith, that she's come out of this stronger than ever."
The Australian power couple married in 2006 and were long seen as one of Hollywood's most devoted pairings.
But friends now say they'd been living separate lives for months. Urban, who has battled addiction in the past, was reportedly staying in his own home in Nashville before the split.
Rumors have swirled he had moved on with a younger woman – his 25-year-old guitarist, Maggie Baugh – after he appeared to change lyrics in a song once written for Kidman to include her name during a recent live performance.
A source close to the family said: "Nicole isn't shocked that Keith's moved on, but that doesn't mean it doesn't sting. She's not in any rush to start dating again – right now, it's all about her girls and getting her confidence back. Still, she's not about to sit around feeling sorry for herself.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"She's gearing up for a total reinvention – fresh look, fresh energy, fresh start. For her, the best revenge is living well and shining in public," the source added.
Kidman shares daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, with Urban, as well as two adopted children, Isabella, 32, and Connor, 30, from her marriage to Tom Cruise.
Friends say she has thrown herself into family life in the wake of the breakup, while also lining up new film projects to mark what she's calling her "brand new start."
"She's already been in touch with her styling team about trying something daring and fresh for the red carpet," said one insider. "Nicole's always had timeless elegance, but now she wants to make a real statement – bold, confident, modern. It's not about revenge in a spiteful way – it's about showing the world, and Keith, that she's still every bit the powerhouse she's always been."
Urban, meanwhile, is rumored to be negotiating the financial terms of the divorce. The pair's prenuptial agreement reportedly includes a clause linked to his past struggles with substance abuse, under which he could receive up to $11 million after maintaining sobriety throughout their marriage.
Pals say Kidman has accepted that "money is the least of her worries" and is instead focused on her emotional recovery.
"It's been chaotic and painful at points," a source close to the actress said. "But Nicole's reached a turning point – she's finished putting on a brave face for the cameras. She's reclaiming her life, step by step, through every appearance and every smile. This glow-up isn't about Keith anymore – it's about her. She's ready to move forward and truly shine on her own terms."