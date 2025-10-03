Keith Urban Said 'The Fighter' Lyrics Were 'Like a Vow' Before Maggie Baugh Video Surfaced

Article continues below advertisement

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s split is still making waves — and now an old song lyric is at the center of the drama.

A resurfaced video from one of Urban’s recent shows shows the musician switching up the words to “The Fighter,” the 2016 ballad he originally wrote about Kidman. Instead of singing, “When they’re tryna get to you, baby I’ll be the fighter,” the 57-year-old dad of two belted out, “When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie I’ll be your guitar player.”

Source: @maggie_baugh/Instagram Maggie Baugh posted the clip and fueled speculation about her relationship with the country star.

The new shout-out was aimed at his bandmate, rising country star Maggie Baugh, 25.

The moment quickly sparked speculation, especially since back in 2017, Urban told Billboard the track came straight from a heart-to-heart with Kidman.

“It’s all from a conversation my wife and I had early on in our relationship, that when things get tough, I need to hold her tighter and just try to take care of her,” Urban said at the time. “The song is about wanting to heal somebody, wanting to take care of somebody, wanting to protect somebody. It’s really like a vow in so many ways.”

Source: Keith Urban/YouTube Keith Urban changed lyrics from a song once written about Nicole Kidman.

Fast-forward to now, when Baugh fueled the chatter herself when she posted the clip of Urban’s lyric swap on September 26, adding the caption, “Did he just say that👀” with a mind-blown emoji and one covering its eyes.

The video quickly pulled Baugh into the spotlight, with some fans even accusing her of being a factor in the couple’s breakup. However, her father, Chuck Baugh, quickly shut down the gossip. On October 2, he shared a TikTok of Keith and Maggie performing together and wrote, “NO. Just No.”

Source: MEGA Maggie Baugh's father denied rumors she caused the split.

Meanwhile, reports claimed that Keith had been "living apart" from Nicole "since early summer."

“Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall,” one insider said of the split.

Source: MEGA Sources said the estranged couple had been living apart since summer.

Not long after, whispers began swirling around Nashville that Keith was already seeing someone new. “All the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let’s just say, Nicole doesn’t dispute that, but she’s still shocked over it,” a source close to the actress revealed on September 30.