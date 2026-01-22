'Refreshed' Nicole Kidman 'Optimistic About the New Year' Following Keith Urban Split

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Kidman is ready to make the most of an exciting new chapter following her recent divorce from Keith Urban. “She is refreshed and optimistic about the new year,” a source told an outlet in comments published Monday, January 19.

The Oscar-winning actress is “looking ahead to a busy and exciting year professionally too, with several projects coming up,” the insider added. Kidman, 58, cherishes family time with her daughters Sunday, 17, and Faith, 15. “Nicole spends a lot of time with her girls. They’re all settling back into their routine,” the source shared. “Things have been calm."

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman is focused on a fresh start following her divorce from Keith Urban, a source claims.

Kidman is set to star in the sequel to Practical Magic, expected to drop in September.

Additionally, she will appear in the third season of Lioness alongside Zoe Saldaña, as well as Margo’s Got Money Troubles with Elle Fanning and Scarpetta featuring Jamie Lee Curtis. The actress also looks forward to a new season of her popular HBO Max series Big Little Lies. Kidman and Urban, both 58, were married for almost two decades before their summer split.

Source: MEGA Sources said the actress feels 'optimistic' and energized about the year ahead.

“Sometimes relationships just run their course,” a source revealed at the time, noting that Kidman “did not want the separation and was trying to save things” before it happened.

They finalized their divorce earlier this month, with both parties waiving spousal and child support; Urban will have “every other weekend” with their daughters. Speculation surrounding the split included rumors of Urban's involvement with guitarist Maggie Baugh, which a friend denied in October 2025. In a turn of events, reports suggest Urban has moved in with a new love interest.

Source: MEGA Keith Urban was previously linked to rising country star Maggie Baugh.

“I hear he [Urban] has someone, which is why the girls are publicly supporting Mom,” the source claimed. “People think they are even living together,” the insider added, suggesting the teen girls are aligning with their mother as a united front.

Urban is reportedly working on a breakup album in Nashville that could reveal the complexities of his relationship with Kidman, and insiders indicate he’s “serious” about his new girlfriend, Karley Scott Collins, 26.

Source: MEGA Country singer Karley Scott Collins denied rumors she's dating Keith Urban.

Collins, however, denied dating rumors on social media, sharing a screenshot of a headline claiming Urban had moved in with her. She dismissed the speculation as “absolute RIDICULOUS and untrue,” adding a laugh-crying emoji for good measure.