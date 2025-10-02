or
Article continues below advertisement
Nicole Kidman Spotted Hiking With Her Sister in Nashville for the First Time After Keith Urban Divorce News

Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman was spotted hiking with her sister in Nashville amid her split from Keith Urban.

Oct. 2 2025, Published 7:15 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Kidman is leaning on family after her shocking split from Keith Urban.

On Wednesday, October 1, the 58-year-old actress was spotted hiking in Nashville with her sister, Antonia Kidman, just days after news of the divorce broke.

Photos showed The Perfect Couple star dressed casually in a gray baseball cap, a matching zip-up jacket and black leggings. She looked relaxed and smiling as she chatted with her sibling. Antonia kept things sporty in a pink dri-fit top and khaki hiking pants, while Nicole later shielded her face with oversized sunglasses.

Article continues below advertisement
Nicole Kidman went hiking in Nashville with her sister Antonia after news of her divorce from Keith Urban.

Article continues below advertisement

The star’s loved ones have rallied around her in the wake of the split.

“Nicole’s sister has been a rock, and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another,” an insider revealed.

Friends of the couple admitted they weren’t shocked by the breakup.

"It really hasn’t been a secret in their circles that Keith and Nicole have been living separately for a while now," another source spilled. "People close to Keith felt like the split was inevitable."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Still, the separation has taken a heavy toll on Nicole after nearly 20 years of marriage.

Though she filed the divorce papers, A Family Affair star is said to be "hurt and feels betrayed" by the country singer.

One insider explained, “She wanted to save their marriage and believed that she could, but it seems he's already moved on.”

Another source added, "It's devastating to her. She's shocked."

Article continues below advertisement
Nicole Kidman's sister has been a rock for her during her split, a source said.

Article continues below advertisement

Rumors of an affair have only made things worse.

"All the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it," a source close to the star said. "It’s all over Nashville."

Article continues below advertisement
Friends claimed the couple had been living separately for a while.

Article continues below advertisement

Reports claimed Nicole even knows who the woman is.

"Nicole wanted to fight for them, but Keith had already checked out — and she knew why," one insider told columnist Rob Shuter's #ShuterScoop. "It wasn’t about distance, schedules, or bad habits. It was about another woman."

"She heard the stories, she saw the signs," another source admitted. "At some point, the truth becomes impossible to ignore."

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Keith himself raised eyebrows during a recent performance.

Article continues below advertisement
Insiders said Nicole Kidman believed Keith Urban was already with another woman.

Article continues below advertisement

While playing “The Fighter,” a love song he originally wrote for Nicole, the 57-year-old swapped out the lyrics to reference his guitarist Maggie Baugh.

Instead of singing, "When they're tryna get to you, baby I'll be the fighter," Keith belted, "When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie I’ll be your guitar player."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @maddie_baugh/Instagram

Maggie, 25, shared the clip on September 26, captioning it: "Did he just say that👀," along with a “mind blown” emoji and another of someone covering their eyes.

