EXCLUSIVE Nicole Kidman's New Man? Divorced A-Lister Being Urged by Pals to Date Business Mogul Worth More Than $60 Million Source: MEGA, @Tedx /Youtube Nicole Kidman is being urged by pals to date Paul Salem, a source claims. Aaron Tinney March 27 2026, Published 9:01 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman split from Keith Urban in 2025.

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Now living primarily with her daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, Kidman is said to be taking a measured approach to dating, balancing interest from potential suitors with a desire for privacy and stability. A source close to the actress said: "Nicole Kidman is entering this stage of her life with a very defined set of boundaries and a clear understanding of what she will and won't accept. There's no sense of urgency driving her decisions – if anything, she is being more deliberate than ever about who she allows into her personal space, especially given how intensely her relationships tend to be scrutinized." The source added: "There is a heightened focus on safeguarding herself, not just emotionally but also in terms of her public profile and professional standing. She's been encouraged to think ahead and put protective measures in place before even agreeing to meet someone, which speaks to how carefully she's navigating this. For Nicole, it's no longer simply about attraction or connection – it's about establishing trust, ensuring discretion, and feeling confident that the person understands the level of privacy she needs from the very beginning." Friends within Kidman's circle are said to be encouraging her to consider new types of partners, including high-profile figures outside the entertainment industry.

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Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman is being urged to date businessman Paul Salem.

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One name being linked to the singleton is businessman Paul Salem, 62, chairman of MGM Resorts International, who is reportedly interested in pursuing a relationship with her. An insider said: "The feeling is that someone like Paul represents a refreshing alternative to the kind of relationships she's had in the past, and that contrast is being seen as a real advantage." The insider added: "Those closest to Nic genuinely believe there's value in stepping beyond the familiar patterns she's known for years. They've seen, both in their own lives and within their wider circle, how partnerships with people outside the entertainment industry can offer a different kind of stability and grounding. That's something they feel could be particularly beneficial for Nicole Kidman at this stage in her life." Among those said to be encouraging the actress to get together with the businessman – worth at least $63 million – is Reese Witherspoon, who is said to have shared her own positive experience dating businessman Oliver Haarmann. A source said: "Reese has been one of the most outspoken voices in Nicole's circle when it comes to encouraging her to keep an open mind. She's really championing the idea that this could be a moment for Nicole to step outside her usual expectations and explore a different kind of connection."

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Source: MEGA, @TEDx /Youtube Paul Salem is reportedly interested in dating Nicole Kidman.

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The source added: "Reese has been drawing from her own experience, reassuring Nicole that a strong, fulfilling relationship doesn't have to be built on shared careers or the same industry background. She's been emphasizing that compatibility can come from completely different worlds, and that sometimes those contrasts can actually create something more balanced and lasting." Despite the interest surrounding her, Kidman is reportedly proceeding with caution. Another insider said: "Nicole is certainly aware of the attention she's receiving and appreciates it, but there's no sense of pressure on her to act on it. She's not approaching this with urgency or a need to fill a gap – if anything, she's deliberately slowing things down to make sure she's in the right headspace." The insider added: "Right now, her focus is on getting clarity about what truly matters to her in a relationship and where her boundaries lie. She's being very intentional about identifying what she's willing to accept and what she isn't, and that self-reflection is shaping every decision she makes as she steps back into dating." The complexities of dating at Kidman's level of fame have also shaped her approach.

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Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman is reportedly proceeding with caution when it comes to dating.