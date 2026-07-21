Nicole Kidman's Daughter Sunday Rose Looks Just Like Her Famous Mom in Stunning Vacation Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Kidman's mini-me is all grown up. Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, 18, is soaking up an Italian summer, and the resemblance to her famous mom had fans doing a double-take. Nicole's oldest daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Keith Urban, took to her Instagram on Monday, July 20, to give fans a glimpse into her European summer vacation.

Article continues below advertisement

The Spitting Image

Source: @sundayrose/instagram Sunday Rose looks just like her famous mother in her recent Instagram post.

Sunday Rose looked chic in a simple long black dress next to her cousin Sybella Hawley, the daughter of Nicole's sister, Antonia Kidman. Her hair, once blonde like her mom's, has since been replaced by long, dark waves, but the model's resemblance to her mother is still impossible to miss. Captioned with a simple "🤌," throughout the rest of the carousel, Sunday Rose shared snapshots of the crystal blue ocean, mouth-watering food and took in the stars from a balcony.

Article continues below advertisement

'She's a Key Part of Everything I Do'

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman is her daughter's 'biggest inspiration.'

Sunday Rose spoke with Elle Australia for the fashion magazine's March issue earlier this year, where she shared that visiting sets with her mom when she was younger inspired her to get into modeling and the film industry. “I definitely gained a lot of interest from those experiences and especially being privileged enough to experience them at a young age,” Sunday explained. “My mum is someone who has always been so creative and my biggest inspiration in life. She’s a key part of everything I do." The mother-daughter duo's bond has been especially visible during what has been a difficult time for the family.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @sundayrose/instagram Sunday Rose supposedly said no to meeting her dad's rumored girlfriend following her parents divorce.

Nicole and Keith announced their split last year after 19 years of marriage, with the divorce being finalized in January. Through it all, Sunday has remained one of her mom's biggest supporters, reportedly choosing to take her mother's side. Sunday Rose reportedly cut ties with her father after she refused to meet his rumored new girlfriend, Karley Scott Collins, a source told the Daily Mail back in April.

'The Girls Are Really Focused on Mom Right Now'

Source: MEGA Keith Urban is trying 'to balance' his 'daughters' needs' while figuring out his own life.