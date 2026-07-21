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Nicole Kidman's Daughter Sunday Rose Looks Just Like Her Famous Mom in Stunning Vacation Photos

Composite photo of Nicole Kidman and daughter Sunday Rose.
Source: MEGA

Like mother, like daughter!

July 21 2026, Published 10:58 a.m. ET

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Nicole Kidman's mini-me is all grown up.

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, 18, is soaking up an Italian summer, and the resemblance to her famous mom had fans doing a double-take.

Nicole's oldest daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Keith Urban, took to her Instagram on Monday, July 20, to give fans a glimpse into her European summer vacation.

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The Spitting Image

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Sunday Rose
Source: @sundayrose/instagram

Sunday Rose looks just like her famous mother in her recent Instagram post.

Sunday Rose looked chic in a simple long black dress next to her cousin Sybella Hawley, the daughter of Nicole's sister, Antonia Kidman. Her hair, once blonde like her mom's, has since been replaced by long, dark waves, but the model's resemblance to her mother is still impossible to miss.

Captioned with a simple "🤌," throughout the rest of the carousel, Sunday Rose shared snapshots of the crystal blue ocean, mouth-watering food and took in the stars from a balcony.

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'She's a Key Part of Everything I Do'

Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman is her daughter's 'biggest inspiration.'

Sunday Rose spoke with Elle Australia for the fashion magazine's March issue earlier this year, where she shared that visiting sets with her mom when she was younger inspired her to get into modeling and the film industry.

“I definitely gained a lot of interest from those experiences and especially being privileged enough to experience them at a young age,” Sunday explained. “My mum is someone who has always been so creative and my biggest inspiration in life. She’s a key part of everything I do."

The mother-daughter duo's bond has been especially visible during what has been a difficult time for the family.

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Sunday Rose
Source: @sundayrose/instagram

Sunday Rose supposedly said no to meeting her dad's rumored girlfriend following her parents divorce.

Nicole and Keith announced their split last year after 19 years of marriage, with the divorce being finalized in January. Through it all, Sunday has remained one of her mom's biggest supporters, reportedly choosing to take her mother's side.

Sunday Rose reportedly cut ties with her father after she refused to meet his rumored new girlfriend, Karley Scott Collins, a source told the Daily Mail back in April.

'The Girls Are Really Focused on Mom Right Now'

Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Keith Urban is trying 'to balance' his 'daughters' needs' while figuring out his own life.

According to gossip writer Rob Shuter, Sunday Rose and her younger sister Faith Margaret were "refusing to meet Urban's new girlfriend" as a sign of respect to their mother.

"The girls are really focused on mom right now. They're adjusting to all the changes, and it's natural they want to protect their space," someone close to the family told the columnist.

Keith is "trying to balance his own life with his daughters' needs," another source shared. "He wants them to be comfortable, but the girls' priority is their mum and their own well-being."

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