Nicole Scherzinger Puts Her Enviable Abs on Full Display While Vacationing in Hawaii: See Singer's Hot Bikini Photos

Photos of Nicole Scherzinger.
Source: @nicolescherzinger/instagram

Nicole Scherzinger looked just as incredible as the view during her recent beach day in Hawaii.

By:

Feb. 28 2025, Published 2:28 p.m. ET

Chee Hoo! Nicole Scherzinger is looking good!

The Moana voice actor showed off her flawless physique while sharing photos of herself via Instagram from the famous singer's recent vacation to Hawaii.

nicolescherzinger
Source: @nicolescherzinger/instagram

The former Pussycat Dolls lead singer shared photos of herself in a bikini via Instagram.

"Norma on vacay — no drama, just sunsets and rainbows… but the last pic is giving warrior Norma in her element. 💪🏽🌅🌈," Scherzinger captioned an Instagram post shared on Thursday, February 27, referencing her role as Norma Desmond in the Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard — which opened in September 2024.

The former Pussycat Dolls lead singer looked absolutely stunning as she stood in the sand with the ocean behind her while holding onto a palm tree.

nicolescherzinger
Source: @nicolescherzinger/instagram

Nicole Scherzinger was born in Hawaii but moved to Kentucky at age 6.

Scherzinger had a black and red sarong tied around her waist, covering up her bikini bottoms, though she wore nothing on top beside her black bathing suit top — which featured a cut-out detail.

The television host accessorized with a cross pendant necklace and earrings.

nicolescherzinger
Source: @nicolescherzinger/instagram

Nicole Scherzinger is passionate about her Hawaiian decent.

MORE ON:
Nicole Scherzinger

In the comments section of her post, fans gushed over Scherzinger's enviable abs, loosely curled hair and breathtaking facial features.

"Wow, what an incredible view 😍 you're incredible too ♥️," one of the 46-year-old's 7 million Instagram followers expressed, as another admirer added: "Wow just wow Nicole you look amazing ❤️."

nicolescherzinger
Source: @nicolescherzinger/instagram

Nicole Scherzinger voiced Moana's mom in the 'Moana' Disney franchise films.

While visiting Hawaii was a relaxing vacation destination for Scherzinger, it's also where she was raised until the age of 6, when her military stepfather was transferred to Louisville, Ky.

Being from the beautiful island was a main reason she knew she "had to be" a part of Moana when the animated project was in production almost a decade ago.

nicolescherzinger
Source: @nicolescherzinger/instagram

Nicole Scherzinger's enviable abs were put on full display in Hawaii.

"I'm from Hawaiian descent. I knew that the movie was going to be about the Polynesian people, and I don’t think Disney ever really did a film like that. I know they touched upon it in Lilo and Stitch, but I know people from my family were like, 'No, that’s like the fake kind,'" Scherzinger, who voices Moana's mom in both the first and second films, explained during an event promoting the movie in 2016.

She continued: "Plus, I didn’t want to go back home and hear from family, 'How come you’re not in Moana? You are Moana, Nicole.'"

"So because of that and [because] it's the story of our people, where we come from. And I’m just so proud that Disney did right by us, by the Polynesian people, and stayed true to our culture, where we come from, our mana, our power, our piko, our lifeline and just told a beautiful story about a young girl," Scherzinger shared.

The television personality said the movie is something everyone can relate to, as it's "about discovering who we really are and what we’re meant for, what our purpose and our destiny is, and that’s a beautiful story."

