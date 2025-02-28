Nicole Scherzinger Puts Her Enviable Abs on Full Display While Vacationing in Hawaii: See Singer's Hot Bikini Photos

"Norma on vacay — no drama, just sunsets and rainbows… but the last pic is giving warrior Norma in her element. 💪🏽🌅🌈," Scherzinger captioned an Instagram post shared on Thursday, February 27, referencing her role as Norma Desmond in the Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard — which opened in September 2024.

The former Pussycat Dolls lead singer looked absolutely stunning as she stood in the sand with the ocean behind her while holding onto a palm tree.