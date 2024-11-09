Nicole Scherzinger Apologizes for 'Hurt' She Caused After Leaving Bizarre Comment on Russell Brand's Pro-Donald Trump Post
Nicole Scherzinger has addressed the backlash for commenting on Russell Brand’s pro-Donald Trump post.
On Friday, November 8, the Broadway actress, 46, shared an apology on social media after her remark on the controversial actor’s upload went viral.
"I deeply apologize for the hurt caused by my recent engagement with some social media posts," Scherzinger penned. "When I commented on these posts, I made the mistake of not realizing that they could be easily interpreted as being politically related and I apologize to anyone who understandably reached that conclusion."
The Sunset Blvd star noted, "many presumptions are being drawn, which do not reflect who I am, what I stand for, or who I voted for."
"Many of the marginalized communities feeling hurt and concerned by the results of the presidential election are people I care about most," she continued. "I stand with them, as I always have, throughout my life and career."
The November 5 post that Scherzinger commented on featured a photo of Brand — who has been very vocal about his support for Trump — along with a "Make Jesus First Again" hat, which resembled a "Make America Great Again" cap.
"Where can I get this hat!?" the X Factor U.K. judge penned.
Scherzinger then explained she engaged with Brand’s upload because she was "encouraging people to choose love and faith— 'putting Jesus first.'"
- Nicole Scherzinger Blasted for Commenting on Russell Brand's 'Make Jesus First Again' Post: 'Conservative Pick-Me Girlie'
- 'Clueless' Star Stacey Dash Apologizes For Controversial Opinions She Expressed On Fox, Says 'That's Not Who I Am'
- Shocker: Lea Michele Refuses To Take Blame For 'Glee' Bullying Scandal, Blames 'Privileged Position' For Being 'Perceived As Insensitive'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"For me, Christ embodies peace, compassion, hope, and—above all—unconditional love," she stated, "especially for those who may feel it the least right now."
Scherzinger added that she always comes "from a place a love" and hoped her community can "come together with compassion, and love one another more now than ever."
As OK! previously reported, Scherzinger was prompted to offer her apology after users on X, formerly known as Twitter, came after her.
“Nicole Scherzinger cosplaying as liberal all these years meanwhile here she is commenting on rapist Russell Brand’s post like a full-blown conservative pick-me girlie,” one person penned, referencing how Brand was accused of s----- assault.
“In recognition of the passing of Nicole Scherzinger’s Tony chances, the St. James Theatre has announced they will be dimming their lights on Nov. 7," a second said. “I would really like to know what part of Trump’s platform Nicole Scherzinger supports… because I’m pretty sure it’s not his stance on capital gains or military spending."
A third individual added, “Finding out Nicole Scherzinger is a Trumper today doesn’t upset me as I don’t really care about her. But oddly, just like that, I no longer have any desire to see Sunset Boulevard,” while a fourth stated, "How to lose a Tony in under 30 characters."