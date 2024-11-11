'Relax': Whoopi Goldberg Fiercely Defends Nicole Scherzinger After She 'Liked a Hat About Jesus'

The TV stars also brought up how the former Pussycat Dolls member, 46, ended up addressing the incident after the post made headlines.

As OK! previously reported, the star, who is currently starring in the Broadway musical Sunset Boulevard, wrote: "I deeply apologize for the hurt caused by my recent engagement with some social media posts. When I commented on these posts, I made the mistake of not realizing that they could be easily interpreted as being politically related and I apologize to anyone who understandably reached that conclusion."

The singer added that "many presumptions are being drawn, which do not reflect who I am, what I stand for, or who I voted for."

“She shouldn’t have apologized,” Navarro said, adding: “Don’t go on social media if you can’t take the heat because people are crazy.”