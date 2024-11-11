'Relax': Whoopi Goldberg Fiercely Defends Nicole Scherzinger After She 'Liked a Hat About Jesus'
The ladies of The View came to Nicole Scherzinger's defense after the singer was caught "liking" and commenting on Russell Brand's pro-Donald Trump post via Instagram.
During the Monday, November 11, episode of the talk show, the co-hosts thought the whole situation was blown out of proportion.
“Emotions are so raw,” said co-host Ana Navarro following Trump's win over Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. “It’s overkill. I think people are losing their minds. Right now social media is a rough, rough place to be. You can literally post a picture of puppies and there will be people attacking you."
“Every day I get thousands of people telling me to ‘go eat another burrito and go back to Mexico,” Navarro continued. “I ain’t going anywhere.”
The TV stars also brought up how the former Pussycat Dolls member, 46, ended up addressing the incident after the post made headlines.
As OK! previously reported, the star, who is currently starring in the Broadway musical Sunset Boulevard, wrote: "I deeply apologize for the hurt caused by my recent engagement with some social media posts. When I commented on these posts, I made the mistake of not realizing that they could be easily interpreted as being politically related and I apologize to anyone who understandably reached that conclusion."
The singer added that "many presumptions are being drawn, which do not reflect who I am, what I stand for, or who I voted for."
“She shouldn’t have apologized,” Navarro said, adding: “Don’t go on social media if you can’t take the heat because people are crazy.”
Sara Haines also noted people on social media can be “poisonous and toxic.”
“People are calling for her to not be nominated for a Tony,” Haines said. “This has gotten out of control.”
Sunny Hostin added: “Emotions are so raw…but I think this is just ridiculous.”
While Navarro asked if she can get "tickets now" if people are canceling her, Goldberg replied, “And it’s still going to be very sold out. She’s brilliant in the show. She liked a hat. Relax. She liked a hat about Jesus. I would think that would be a unifying thing. It’s a hat. It’s just a hat.”