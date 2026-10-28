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Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Flaunts Her Cleavage in Low-Cut Bodysuit as She Dances Around After Cervical Cancer Battle: Watch

image of Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi
Source: MEGA

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi showed off her curves in a plunging black bodysuit.

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Oct. 28 2026, Updated 1:37 p.m. ET

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Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi showed off her curves in a new Instagram video.

The Jersey Shore star's latest post comes just weeks after she revealed she was cancer-free following her stage one cervical cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

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Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi Shows Off Her Curves in New Video

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image of Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi danced around in her bathroom in a new video.
Source: MEGA

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi danced around in her bathroom in a new video.

Polizzi, 38, struck poses in front of a mirror while wearing a plunging black bodysuit, an oversized blazer, and loose-fitting blue jeans.

In the video, she wore black heels and accessories as she danced around her bathroom.

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Source: @SNOOKI/INSTAGRAM

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi posted the video on October 28.

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Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi Revealed Cancer Diagnosis in February

image of Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi revealed her stage one cervical cancer diagnosis in February.
Source: MEGA

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi revealed her stage one cervical cancer diagnosis in February.

Polizzi revealed her stage one cervical cancer diagnosis in a TikTok video on February 20 after undergoing testing following abnormal Pap smear results.

The mom of three admitted she had put off her annual screening for two years before finally making an appointment.

"Obviously not the news that I was hoping for, but also not the worst news because they caught it so early," she said of her diagnosis.

The reality star also recalled how frightening the experience was, saying, "In the beginning, I felt so alone, I had no idea what was gonna happen. I didn't know anybody going through cervical cancer."

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Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi Underwent a Hysterectomy in July

image of Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi underwent a hysterectomy on July 31.
Source: MEGA

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi underwent a hysterectomy on July 31.

Polizzi had a hysterectomy on July 31.

In an interview published on September 18, she shared that doctors had removed the cancer.

"As of right now, I am cancer-free," she said. "They got everything out. So I'm definitely happy that I did it."

"I'm trying to listen to my body and give my body grace and not go crazy," Polizzi added. "There's days where I do too much and then I just feel exhausted and I start getting pains."

"But other than that, I'm finally starting to feel better. I feel like I'm almost getting back to myself," the star expressed.

Polizzi said the experience has changed how she approaches her health.

"I feel like I'm eating better, working out, obviously staying on top of my appointments," she noted. "I'm just not avoiding anything and just trying to be the best version of myself."

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi Is Staying on Top of Her Health

image of Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi is committed to regular screenings following her treatment.
Source: MEGA

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi is committed to regular screenings following her treatment.

Doctors warned Polizzi that her cancer could return, so she gets regular screenings every three months and has made changes to her daily routine.

Looking back on the months of treatment, she explained, "Once I finally went to the doctors, I feel like it's just been week after week of doing a procedure, then another procedure, and then a hysterectomy. So it's been a journey and a long road, but I'm happy that I'm on the other side of it and everything is going good."

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