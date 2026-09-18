Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Is Cancer-Free Following Stage 1 Cervical Cancer Diagnosis and Hysterectomy: 'I'm on the Other Side'

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Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is officially cancer-free. The reality television star and social media personality was diagnosed with stage one cervical cancer in February and underwent a hysterectomy on July 31. Now, the 38-year-old said she's "on the other side."

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'They Got Everything Out'

Source: @SNOOKI/INSTAGRAM Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi was diagnosed with stage one cervical cancer.

"As of right now, I am cancer-free," she told People. "They got everything out. So I’m definitely happy that I did it." Doctors told the Jersey Shore star there is still a chance her cancer could return, so she's taking preventative measures including getting a Pap smear every three months, eating healthy and "listening to her body." "I’m trying to listen to my body and give my body grace and not go crazy," she said of her recovery. "There’s days where I do too much and then I just feel exhausted and I start getting pains."

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Source: @SNOOKI/INSTAGRAM Nicole Polizzi underwent a hysterectomy.

"But other than that, I’m finally starting to feel better," she added. "I feel like I’m almost getting back to myself." After going through the process, Polizzi finds herself facing her health head-on and "not avoiding anything," as she has in the past. "I feel like I’m eating better, working out, obviously staying on top of my appointments," she noted. I’m just not avoiding anything and just trying to be the best version of myself."

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'On the Other Side'

Source: MEGA Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi avoided a Pap smear for two years.

The mom-of-three admitted that she'd put off getting her annual Pap smear for two years. When she finally did it, the appointment was followed by a flurry of other procedures and doctor visits because of abnormal results and precancerous cells. "Once I finally went to the doctors, I feel like it’s just been week after week of doing a procedure, then another procedure, and then a hysterectomy," she recalled. "So it’s been a journey and a long road, but I’m happy that I’m on the other side of it and everything is going good." Polizzi, who announced her diagnosis on TikTok at the beginning of the year, admitted that receiving the news had been "very terrifying and scary."

Source: @SNOOKI/INSTAGRAM Nicole Polizzi has the support of her husband and children.