Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Shares Big Cancer Update Ahead of Hysterectomy: 'Everything Is Good'

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Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi recently opened up about her cancer journey. The Jersey Shore star took to TikTok to share an update on her health, saying, “Everything is good. I feel great.”

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@snooki Just a little update 🙏🏽 ♬ original sound - Snooki Source: @snooki/TikTok Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi said she feels 'great' amid her ongoing cancer battle.

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Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Shared Update on Her Cancer Battle

Source: MEGA Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi said she didn't know she would be injected with 'radioactive material' before her scan.

“So, I last left off with you guys saying that I was diagnosed with stage one cervical cancer and then I didn’t tell you what happened next," the reality TV star began. “I’ve been so busy traveling and doing all the things but now it’s game time,” she explained. “It’s happening soon,” Polizzi added, referring to her upcoming hysterectomy. She also detailed the recent PET scan she underwent. “I get there and the nurse comes in with a big suitcase. I had no idea they inject you with radioactive material,” she continued.

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Source: MEGA Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi said that her recent PET scan revealed that her cancer has not spread.

“So, she opens this suitcase and gets this big a-- needle out and I’m like, ‘F— me.’ I hate needles,” she recalled. She admitted that she eventually pulled herself together. Fortunately for Snooki, the scan confirmed that her cancer hasn't spread. The procedure, however, came with its own challenges. “It didn’t spread but then she’s like, ‘Do you have kids?’ You can’t be by your kids for the rest of the day. Make sure you don’t sleep with them. So I was basically a walking Chernobyl for the rest of the day,” Polizzi remarked. She acknowledged, though, that “I kind of had alone time which, you know, not bad.”

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Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Is Nervous About Her Upcoming Surgery

Source: MEGA Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi said she is trying not to 'freak out' about her upcoming surgery.

The TV star noted in the video that she has been trying to remain positive about her upcoming surgery. “I’m trying not to think about it or freak out. But like, I’m losing an organ. Right, it’s an organ? Your uterus, cervix thing? Yeah. OK,” she added. She also extended her gratitude to her followers for showing her support since she revealed in February that she was diagnosed with stage one cervical cancer.

Source: MEGA Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi thanked her followers for supporting her throughout her cancer journey.