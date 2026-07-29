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Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Shares Big Cancer Update Ahead of Hysterectomy: 'Everything Is Good'

Photo of Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi
Source: MEGA

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi shared a big update about her cancer battle ahead of getting a hysterectomy.

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July 29 2026, Updated 3:02 a.m. ET

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Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi recently opened up about her cancer journey.

The Jersey Shore star took to TikTok to share an update on her health, saying, “Everything is good. I feel great.”

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Source: @snooki/TikTok

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi said she feels 'great' amid her ongoing cancer battle.

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Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Shared Update on Her Cancer Battle

Image of Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi said she didn't know she would be injected with 'radioactive material' before her scan.
Source: MEGA

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi said she didn't know she would be injected with 'radioactive material' before her scan.

“So, I last left off with you guys saying that I was diagnosed with stage one cervical cancer and then I didn’t tell you what happened next," the reality TV star began.

“I’ve been so busy traveling and doing all the things but now it’s game time,” she explained.

“It’s happening soon,” Polizzi added, referring to her upcoming hysterectomy.

She also detailed the recent PET scan she underwent.

“I get there and the nurse comes in with a big suitcase. I had no idea they inject you with radioactive material,” she continued.

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Image of Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi said that her recent PET scan revealed that her cancer has not spread.
Source: MEGA

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi said that her recent PET scan revealed that her cancer has not spread.

“So, she opens this suitcase and gets this big a-- needle out and I’m like, ‘F— me.’ I hate needles,” she recalled.

She admitted that she eventually pulled herself together.

Fortunately for Snooki, the scan confirmed that her cancer hasn't spread.

The procedure, however, came with its own challenges. “It didn’t spread but then she’s like, ‘Do you have kids?’ You can’t be by your kids for the rest of the day. Make sure you don’t sleep with them. So I was basically a walking Chernobyl for the rest of the day,” Polizzi remarked.

She acknowledged, though, that “I kind of had alone time which, you know, not bad.”

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Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Is Nervous About Her Upcoming Surgery

Image of Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi said she is trying not to 'freak out' about her upcoming surgery.
Source: MEGA

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi said she is trying not to 'freak out' about her upcoming surgery.

The TV star noted in the video that she has been trying to remain positive about her upcoming surgery.

“I’m trying not to think about it or freak out. But like, I’m losing an organ. Right, it’s an organ? Your uterus, cervix thing? Yeah. OK,” she added.

She also extended her gratitude to her followers for showing her support since she revealed in February that she was diagnosed with stage one cervical cancer.

Image of Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi thanked her followers for supporting her throughout her cancer journey.
Source: MEGA

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi thanked her followers for supporting her throughout her cancer journey.

“I appreciate your love and support and concern for me,” she said.

“It makes me feel loved and it’s helping me through this and all of your advice and what you’re going through,” she continued.

“I know a lot of you women are going through this with me, so I love that we have each other to just talk to each other about all the s—,” she added.

She concluded the video by saying, “I love you and the next update video will be my hysterectomy.”

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