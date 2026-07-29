Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Shares Big Cancer Update Ahead of Hysterectomy: 'Everything Is Good'
July 29 2026, Updated 3:02 a.m. ET
Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi recently opened up about her cancer journey.
The Jersey Shore star took to TikTok to share an update on her health, saying, “Everything is good. I feel great.”
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Shared Update on Her Cancer Battle
“So, I last left off with you guys saying that I was diagnosed with stage one cervical cancer and then I didn’t tell you what happened next," the reality TV star began.
“I’ve been so busy traveling and doing all the things but now it’s game time,” she explained.
“It’s happening soon,” Polizzi added, referring to her upcoming hysterectomy.
She also detailed the recent PET scan she underwent.
“I get there and the nurse comes in with a big suitcase. I had no idea they inject you with radioactive material,” she continued.
“So, she opens this suitcase and gets this big a-- needle out and I’m like, ‘F— me.’ I hate needles,” she recalled.
She admitted that she eventually pulled herself together.
Fortunately for Snooki, the scan confirmed that her cancer hasn't spread.
The procedure, however, came with its own challenges. “It didn’t spread but then she’s like, ‘Do you have kids?’ You can’t be by your kids for the rest of the day. Make sure you don’t sleep with them. So I was basically a walking Chernobyl for the rest of the day,” Polizzi remarked.
She acknowledged, though, that “I kind of had alone time which, you know, not bad.”
- Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Was 'Planning Her Funeral' After Devastating Cancer Diagnosis: 'Gotta Get My Will in Place'
- Stressed Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Breaks Down as She Reveals Shocking Medical Scare: 'I'm Terrified'
- Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Reveals Stage 1 Cervical Cancer Diagnosis: 'They Caught It Early, Thank God'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Is Nervous About Her Upcoming Surgery
The TV star noted in the video that she has been trying to remain positive about her upcoming surgery.
“I’m trying not to think about it or freak out. But like, I’m losing an organ. Right, it’s an organ? Your uterus, cervix thing? Yeah. OK,” she added.
She also extended her gratitude to her followers for showing her support since she revealed in February that she was diagnosed with stage one cervical cancer.
“I appreciate your love and support and concern for me,” she said.
“It makes me feel loved and it’s helping me through this and all of your advice and what you’re going through,” she continued.
“I know a lot of you women are going through this with me, so I love that we have each other to just talk to each other about all the s—,” she added.
She concluded the video by saying, “I love you and the next update video will be my hysterectomy.”