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MS NOW's Chris Hayes Stunned by Donald Trump's 'Below Freezing' Numbers in New Poll

Chris Hayes,Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Chris Hayes was shocked by Donald Trump's 'record low' polling numbers.

May 22 2026, Published 2:39 p.m. ET

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MS NOW host Chris Hayes reacted with shock to a disastrous new poll for President Donald Trump, declaring that the president's numbers were "below freezing.”

The commentary highlights a collapsing approval rating for the president amid a widening GOP revolt over his controversial $1.776 billion “anti-weaponization” "slush fund," a lavish White House ballroom project, and aggressive political revenge moves against dissenting Republicans.

Hayes was incredulous as he illustrated how deeply underwater Trump’s support has sunk, particularly with key voter demographics.

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Chris Hayes
Source: @MS NOWall in withChris Hayes/youtube

'It could not be clearer that Trump has completely alienated Senate Republicans,' the MS Now host declared.

“It could not be clearer that Trump has completely alienated Senate Republicans, and many may want revenge of their own. In fact, today, one anonymous member of the Senate GOP caucus, after this catastrophic caucus lunch they held today, texted a Punch Bowl reporter to say the majority is ‘melting down,’” Hayes said on his Thursday, May 21, episode of All In.

“Trump already lost that war powers vote in the Senate, I think a few days ago, right? It seems entirely plausible the Democrats would have the votes to pass a bipartisan bill to block his slush fund for January 6th insurrectionists and God knows who else. I mean, listen to retiring Sen. Thom Tillis on Trump’s sedition fund,” he added.

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Chris Hayes Laughed at Donald Trump's Terrible Ratings

Chris Hayes
Source: MEGA

Chris Hayes previously laughed on air while discussing Donald Trump's dramatically low ratings.

The 79-year-old president’s off-the-charts decline follows a pattern noted earlier in May, where Hayes laughed on air because Trump's numbers on inflation and the cost of living had dropped so low (a net -40 approval) that they literally fell below the bottom display area of the network's graphics chart, tracking worse than Jimmy Carter's historic lows.

The cratering polling numbers come as Trump faces intense pushback on multiple fronts, including the aforementioned slush fund over which GOP lawmakers and high-profile figures like outgoing Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell have openly revolted, calling it "utterly stupid" and "morally wrong.”

Massive public and political outrage has built over a project to transform the White House East Wing into a massive, privately funded personal ballroom.

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Donald Trump,Mitch McConnell
Source: MEGA

Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell has openly revolted against Donald Trump.

Trump has severely fractured GOP unity by pursuing aggressive intra-party revenge, including targeting incumbent Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), who both lost their primary challenges.

Broader polling data shows the public heavily blames the administration for soaring gas prices and record-high inflation fueled by ongoing foreign policy conflicts, including the war in Iran.

Bill Cassidy,Donald Trump,Thomas Massie
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has severely fractured GOP unity during his second term as president.

The historic polling drop — including a plunge to 29 percent approval among independent voters in concurrent national surveys — has deeply alarmed Capitol Hill Republicans, who fear a massive wipeout in the upcoming midterm elections.

“In fact, it’s likely to get worse as we get close to the Midterms, especially because Donald Trump seems to get less popular by the day. His approval rating is already in the 30s. Today, he hit a new low of 31 percent approval in one poll. That’s below freezing! And also, in case you filled up your car recently, gas isn’t getting any cheaper. But Trump wants you all to know everything is totally fine,” Hayes quipped.

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