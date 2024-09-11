Divorce Shocker: Nikki Garcia Files to End Artem Chigvintsev Marriage Nearly 2 Weeks After 'DWTS' Pro Was Arrested for Domestic Violence

It's over! Nikki Garcia filed for divorce almost two weeks after her now-estranged husband, Artem Chigvintsev, was arrested for domestic violence at the end of August.

The former WWE star submitted documents to legally end her marriage to the Dancing With the Stars professional on Wednesday, September 11, just two years after Garcia and Chigvintsev — who share 4-year-old son Matteo — tied the knot in August 2022.