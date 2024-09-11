Divorce Shocker: Nikki Garcia Files to End Artem Chigvintsev Marriage Nearly 2 Weeks After 'DWTS' Pro Was Arrested for Domestic Violence
It's over! Nikki Garcia filed for divorce almost two weeks after her now-estranged husband, Artem Chigvintsev, was arrested for domestic violence at the end of August.
The former WWE star submitted documents to legally end her marriage to the Dancing With the Stars professional on Wednesday, September 11, just two years after Garcia and Chigvintsev — who share 4-year-old son Matteo — tied the knot in August 2022.
The retired professional wrestler filed necessary paperwork to divorce Chigvintsev in Napa Valley, Calif. — the same area of the separated spouses home, which is where police arrived at the end of last month after the professional dancer called for emergency services to come to their residence for medical assistance before changing his mind.
It’s been nearly two weeks since Chigvintsev, 42, was arrested and charged with corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant.
While it hadn’t been specified whether the domestic violence victim was Garcia, it was presumed the altercation involved Chigvintsev and his wife, as her name could be heard in the 911 call recording of the August 29 ordeal.
Chigvintsev had actually been the one to phone police, with the dispatcher alleging the call "initially came in as requesting medical, but now he is stating he got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at RP [reporting party]."
"There is a child on scene. Medical en route," the operator added, seemingly in reference to the parents-of-one's son. "There's an active 415 [disturbing the peace] in the background responsible."
"RP is stating no medical is needed now," the dispatcher later noted. "This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev's Most Memorable Moments Before the 'DWTS' Pro's Shocking Domestic Violence Arrest: Photos
- Is It Over? Nikki Garcia on the Hunt for Divorce Lawyer After Husband Artem Chigvintsev's Shocking Arrest
- Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev's Relationship Timeline: From Meeting on 'DWTS' to His Shocking Arrest
Garcia has yet to publicly address the situation, with her rep declaring: "This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time."
Chigvintsev's arrest came just days after the duo celebrated their second wedding anniversary, as both celebrities posted tributes for one another via social media.
"This song is our love story. I’ll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem. Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast. And then this song came on. And that’s when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be," Garcia's caption read in part. "Happy Anniversary @theartemc I love you! ❤️🔥."
"Happy anniversary my love, can’t see my life without you. You are my everything ❤️," Chigvintsev wrote alongside his own upload.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.
TMZ obtained Garcia's divorce documents.