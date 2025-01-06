Nikki Glaser Tells Howard Stern She's 'Flattered' That Some of His Fans Pleasured Themselves to Her Golden Globes Gig: 'That Is So Lovely'
Nikki Glaser is basking in some of the amazing reviews she received after hosting the 2025 Golden Globes Awards on Sunday, January 5.
While talking to Howard Stern on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on January 6, the star, 40, had a funny response when the host, 70, told her an epic story about her time on stage.
"I want to tell you this before I forget. Mark the Bagger [one of Stern's callers] was on earlier, I don't know if you heard it. He claims, and because I know your sense of humor, you can handle this, he claims he watched the Golden Globes, he claims he came twice in the first hour, jerking off in his chair because he didn't really hear the jokes because he was so busy with himself, in 10 minutes, he came, and he jerked off again. I mean, I think in a way, that is so lovely. He's so attracted to you," the comedian quipped.
Fortunately, Glaser took it all in stride.
"I am not even trying to be funny, I am kind of flattered. You know what? However someone enjoys me, fine. I can't control it. I wasn't there, I don't have to see it. I am barely even trying to picture it. Great, he's someone who probably needs that in his life and feels a connection with me because of this. Twice? That's insane! Good for him!" she joked.
She added, "When you focus so much on the writing, you trust your glam team to make you look a certain way and it is nice to hear that there is someone to hear there was someone sexually aroused. That is not even what I was focused on. Keep jerking, Mark! I love it. It's healthy, you're a vibrant man, you're alive. If I can inspire that, that's fine with me. I probably won't listen to that segment to hear the tone of his voice when he's talking about, but hearing it from you, I am fine with it."
As OK! previously reported, the blonde babe was picked to start awards season off with a bang. Glaser made some jokes about Sean "Diddy" Combs, Stanley Tucci, Ozempic, Glen Powell and more. Luckily, Glaser seemed to get rave reviews from social media users and A-listers.
But there were some she didn't end up telling.
“The Golden Globes is the only show where you can see the biggest stars and movies and television joined together with the same goal — getting out of here tonight before Dax Shepard asked them to do his podcast,” Glaser said to Stern. “This is the last time all of you will be in the same room together until the Diddy trial.”
Stern thought she should have gone in on the Combs joke.
“We had another Diddy mention that works better and led us to more other jokes,” she replied, referring to her joke included in the broadcast. “Zendaya is here. Zendaya, you were incredible in Dune [2]. Oh, my God, I woke up for all of your scenes. You were so good. And Challengers, girl? It was so good. I mean, that movie was more sexually charged than Diddy’s credit card. “Oh, I’m upset too. The afterparty’s not going to be good this year. But, we have to move on. A Stanley Tucci freak off just doesn’t have the same ring to it. No baby oil this year, just lots of olive oil.”