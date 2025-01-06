Nikki Glaser Tells Howard Stern She's 'Flattered' That Some of His Fans Pleasured Themselves to Her Golden Globes Gig: 'That Is So Lovely'

As OK! previously reported, the blonde babe was picked to start awards season off with a bang. Glaser made some jokes about Sean "Diddy" Combs, Stanley Tucci, Ozempic, Glen Powell and more. Luckily, Glaser seemed to get rave reviews from social media users and A-listers.

But there were some she didn't end up telling.

“The Golden Globes is the only show where you can see the biggest stars and movies and television joined together with the same goal — getting out of here tonight before Dax Shepard asked them to do his podcast,” Glaser said to Stern. “This is the last time all of you will be in the same room together until the Diddy trial.”