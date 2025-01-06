or
Stanley Tucci Cringes After Nikki Glaser Jokes About Him Hosting Sean 'Diddy' Combs Style 'Freak Offs' at 2025 Golden Globes

Source: CBS/PARAMOUNT

Nikki Glaser is hosting the 2025 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5.

By:

Jan. 5 2025, Published 8:33 p.m. ET

Nikki Glaser didn't hold back at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards — but a few of her controversial jokes about Sean "Diddy" Combs appeared to fall flat.

In her opening monologue, the award show host praised Zendaya for her role in Challengers, quipping the film was "more sexually charged than Diddy's credit card."

Source: CBS

Nikki Glaser joked about Sean 'Diddy' Combs' freak offs at the Golden Globes.

She then joked about the disgraced music producer's alleged wild s-- parties, awkwardly claiming "'Stanley Tucci freak offs' doesn't have the same ring" to it.

"No baby oil this year, just lots of olive oil," she added.

The cameras immediately cut to the Hunger Games star, who was visibly cringing in the audience.

Source: CBS

Stanley Tucci grimaced after Nikki Glaser joked about him hosting freak off parties.

Glaser was confirmed as the host of the 2025 Golden Globes last year, following her successful performance at the roast of Tom Brady. Despite her vast experience on stage, the standup comic recently discussed having pre-show jitters in a candid conversation with pal Cara Delevingne published by Interview magazine.

"I am nervous to perform in front of all of those A-listers in a bright room. Any advice?" Glaser asked the supermodel.

"I’ve only ever presented a category at the Oscars, so I have no advice for you. Don’t f--- it up," Delevingne replied.

"Oh, wait, your advice is treat it like I’m having s-- with someone who’s never had s-- before and I’m way hotter than they are. Is that it?" Glaser joked back. "Okay. I will. Well, thank you for letting me be me today. I can’t wait to hang."

Source: CBS/PARAMOUNT

Nikki Glaser said she wanted to 'nail' hosting the famed awards show.

Glaser also told CBS Mornings last month that she planned to "nail" the high-profile hosting gig.

"Maybe I won’t nail it in some people’s eyes, but I will have nailed it in my eyes because I have set up a system leading up to it that I couldn’t possibly work harder on it," she said at the time. "I thrive on anxiety. I like feeling like, 'Oh, what's gonna happen?' I like that feeling. I kill it when I'm anxious."

Source: MEGA

Nikki Glaser said she hopes to be known as a 'nice' celebrity.

And it wouldn't be an awards show without glam looks! As part of her preparation for the upscale event, Glaser worked with celebrity makeup artist Jenna Kristina — who partnered with suncare-meets-skincare brand Naked Sundays — to get "the ultimate Bronzed Goddess Glow."

"Once Nikki's face is hydrated, I prep her skin by applying a lightweight moisturizer with SPF to make sure she’s protected on the carpet," Kristina revealed before the show. "I personally like to be able to control the intensity of the glow, so I then grabbed Naked Sundays CabanaGlow SPF50 Mineral Glow Serum Drops in Bronze."

"Once Nikki's makeup is finished and before she steps into the dress, I sprayed the Naked Sundays Hydrating Glow Mist Top Up Spray SPF 50+ on any parts of her skin that the dress isn’t covering," she added. "This gives the most gorgeous glow to the skin and keeps her protected. The best part is that it’s clear so I don't have to worry about getting anything on her beautiful gown."

