Stanley Tucci Cringes After Nikki Glaser Jokes About Him Hosting Sean 'Diddy' Combs Style 'Freak Offs' at 2025 Golden Globes

Glaser was confirmed as the host of the 2025 Golden Globes last year, following her successful performance at the roast of Tom Brady. Despite her vast experience on stage, the standup comic recently discussed having pre-show jitters in a candid conversation with pal Cara Delevingne published by Interview magazine.

"I am nervous to perform in front of all of those A-listers in a bright room. Any advice?" Glaser asked the supermodel.

"I’ve only ever presented a category at the Oscars, so I have no advice for you. Don’t f--- it up," Delevingne replied.

"Oh, wait, your advice is treat it like I’m having s-- with someone who’s never had s-- before and I’m way hotter than they are. Is that it?" Glaser joked back. "Okay. I will. Well, thank you for letting me be me today. I can’t wait to hang."