Stanley Tucci Cringes After Nikki Glaser Jokes About Him Hosting Sean 'Diddy' Combs Style 'Freak Offs' at 2025 Golden Globes
Nikki Glaser didn't hold back at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards — but a few of her controversial jokes about Sean "Diddy" Combs appeared to fall flat.
In her opening monologue, the award show host praised Zendaya for her role in Challengers, quipping the film was "more sexually charged than Diddy's credit card."
She then joked about the disgraced music producer's alleged wild s-- parties, awkwardly claiming "'Stanley Tucci freak offs' doesn't have the same ring" to it.
"No baby oil this year, just lots of olive oil," she added.
The cameras immediately cut to the Hunger Games star, who was visibly cringing in the audience.
Glaser was confirmed as the host of the 2025 Golden Globes last year, following her successful performance at the roast of Tom Brady. Despite her vast experience on stage, the standup comic recently discussed having pre-show jitters in a candid conversation with pal Cara Delevingne published by Interview magazine.
"I am nervous to perform in front of all of those A-listers in a bright room. Any advice?" Glaser asked the supermodel.
"I’ve only ever presented a category at the Oscars, so I have no advice for you. Don’t f--- it up," Delevingne replied.
"Oh, wait, your advice is treat it like I’m having s-- with someone who’s never had s-- before and I’m way hotter than they are. Is that it?" Glaser joked back. "Okay. I will. Well, thank you for letting me be me today. I can’t wait to hang."
Glaser also told CBS Mornings last month that she planned to "nail" the high-profile hosting gig.
"Maybe I won’t nail it in some people’s eyes, but I will have nailed it in my eyes because I have set up a system leading up to it that I couldn’t possibly work harder on it," she said at the time. "I thrive on anxiety. I like feeling like, 'Oh, what's gonna happen?' I like that feeling. I kill it when I'm anxious."
