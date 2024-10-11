'Dumb and Distasteful': Travis Barker's Son Landon Under Fire for Laughing at Sean 'Diddy' Combs Jokes and Baby Oil Decorations at His Birthday
Travis Barker's son Landon Barker is being slammed over what went down at his 21st birthday party on Wednesday, October 9.
While celebrating the milestone with friends, the famous drummer, Landon's stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian, and more, the DJ at Harriet's in West Hollywood referenced disgraced Sean "Diddy" Combs and his infamous "freak off" parties, where countless people claimed they were sexually abused.
"We're getting really freaky tonight. We're getting Diddy freaky tonight," the DJ announced as female servers came in waving around bottles of baby oil that appeared to have glow sticks in them.
The young adult and his friends chuckled at the scene despite the implications, as when feds raised the rapper's home in a human trafficking investigation, they found 1,000 bottles of baby oil that were allegedly there for his "freak offs."
Some social media users were outraged by the spectacle, with one person commenting, "This is dumb and distasteful but they can do as they please. This seems like a thoughtless joke in the expense of those victims who were sexually assaulted and violently beaten."
"Sexual assault and human trafficking is not a joke ...unless you're rich I guess..." said a second individual.
"That is in really poor judgement. Especially knowing that he sexually abused underage kids," another person noted, referring to the countless accusations against the mogul.
Other people found the situation cringeworthy given that Kourtney, 45, and some of her famous sisters have allegedly been to Diddy's parties — though it's unclear if they knew about the alleged crimes taking place.
"It's a joke to them because the Kardashians are all right smack in the middle of it and feel like they are untouchable," said one Facebook user, while a second wrote of Landon, "Idk why he laughing his stepmom was at a party."
During lawyer Ariel Mitchell-Kidd's October 4 appearance on NewsNation's Banfield, she claimed that there are said to be video tapes of "three different celebrities, including Diddy, and then a fourth celebrity without Diddy but in a compromising situation with someone."
"I can’t attest to whether or not they [the tapes] exist or not," she added. "I just was told initially that ‘they’ own this treasure trove of videos, so I have to believe that there are a lot of celebrities who know what they did..."
As OK! previously reported, the mogul, 54, pled not guilty to racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.
After being denied bail more than once, he learned on Thursday, October 10, that his trial will begin on May 5, 2025.
