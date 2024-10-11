'Dumb and Distasteful': Travis Barker's Son Landon Under Fire for Laughing at Sean 'Diddy' Combs Jokes and Baby Oil Decorations at His Birthday

Travis Barker's son Landon Barker is being slammed over what went down at his 21st birthday party on Wednesday, October 9.

While celebrating the milestone with friends, the famous drummer, Landon's stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian, and more, the DJ at Harriet's in West Hollywood referenced disgraced Sean "Diddy" Combs and his infamous "freak off" parties, where countless people claimed they were sexually abused.