Nikki Haley Calls Donald Trump the 'Weakest General Election Candidate Ever' With Halloween Costume Meme

The meme portrayed Trump as a Halloween costume for the "Weakest General Election Candidate Ever."

Haley criticized her GOP opponent, confidently stating, "Democrats are ecstatic about the prospect of running against Donald Trump."

"They couldn't dream up a worse general election candidate if they tried," she continued in a post shared seen by over 625,000 users on X. "Between his legal drama, his terrible poll numbers, and his confusion, Trump will hand Democrats a big victory."

The post quickly garnered a lot of attention and sparked a debate within online political circles.