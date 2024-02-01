Nikki Haley Calls Donald Trump the 'Weakest General Election Candidate Ever' With Halloween Costume Meme
In a recent post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley shared a meme targeting her former boss and current opponent, Donald Trump.
The meme portrayed Trump as a Halloween costume for the "Weakest General Election Candidate Ever."
Haley criticized her GOP opponent, confidently stating, "Democrats are ecstatic about the prospect of running against Donald Trump."
"They couldn't dream up a worse general election candidate if they tried," she continued in a post shared seen by over 625,000 users on X. "Between his legal drama, his terrible poll numbers, and his confusion, Trump will hand Democrats a big victory."
The post quickly garnered a lot of attention and sparked a debate within online political circles.
The comments under Haley's post were bombarded by some users leaning into the joke, while others claimed that the GOP presidential hopeful was projecting her own insecurities.
One user commented, "As much as this is a boomer a-- meme. I can't lie that this gave me a chuckle."
Another user replied, "I like that she's FINALLY starting to play Trump's own game... but can someone tell Nikki Haley that it's February, not October?"
A third comment read, "Then why did the Democrats just deploy all assets to remove Trump from the ballot? And why do DNC donors keep giving all their money to you? If you’re going to lie, at least do it effectively. This is just pathetic."
Recent polling conducted by Quinnipiac University supports Haley's claim. The results indicate that Haley would easily defeat President Joe Biden in a general election contest, with a 47 percent to 42 percent margin. However, when faced against Trump, Biden would come out on top with a wider margin of 50 percent to 44 percent. This defeat would be more substantial for Trump compared to his loss as an incumbent in 2020.
So far, Trump has won both contests in the GOP primary, with Haley getting third place in Iowa and second place in New Hampshire.
The next state to vote is Haley's home state of South Carolina, where she is polling behind the former president by 27 points.
Haley reiterated her belief that Trump is unelectable during an appearance on Hugh Hewitt's radio show.
She emphasized, "The first thing we have to understand is Trump cannot beat Biden in an election. That's a fact. We know that. He doesn't win independents. No one can win a general election if you don't have independents. He doesn't win suburban women. He has lost some Republicans who don't like his style."