Donald Trump Says Kamala Harris Would Be a 'Better' President Than Joe Biden: 'I Don't Think You Can Have Worse Than Him'
Did Donald Trump give Kamala Harris a compliment?
On the Friday, December 22, episode of The Hugh Hewitt Show, host Hugh Hewitt interviewed the former president about the upcoming 2024 presidential election.
At one point, Hewitt asked Trump about his opponent Joe Biden and his vice president, saying, “Mr. President, if people vote for Joe Biden, are they really voting for Kamala Harris?”
Trump replied, “I think so. I mean, let’s see what happens. I’m not sure that he gets to the starting gate, to be honest. I don’t know. I would guess at the starting gate, but certainly, I think so.”
The Republican continued: “It seems like he’s locked into her for a lot of reasons. He has to choose her. I understand. It would seem like the Democrats, if he doesn’t run, have to run her. That’s what all of the professionals like you are saying. I’m not sure that that’s correct, but that’s what they’re saying. Yeah, you’re locked into her.”
“And she might be, I can’t say worse. I think she’d be better than him, actually. I actually think that. I don’t think you can have worse than him,” Trump concluded, bashing Biden.
As OK! previously reported, speculation over whether voting for the incumbent president is really voting for the former attorney general of California has been circulating for weeks now, as in early December, Harris herself shut down the rumors.
While at The New York Times Events DealBook Summit 2023, the second in line for the presidency was one of the distinguished guests who was interviewed by journalist Andrew Sorkin.
“Let me ask you a question that I know you get asked a lot. And I know it’s a question that I imagine you don’t like,” Sorkin began, to which Harris laughed and added, “I expected many of those today.”
“This is the headline. It ran in the Wall Street Journal and it ran as a question. So, I’m just going to ask it directly to you. ‘Is a vote for Biden a vote for President Harris?’”
Harris immediately pushed back, saying, “A vote for President Biden is a vote for President Biden and Vice President Harris. We are a ticket. It’s called ‘Biden-Harris.’ That’s the administration. That’s on the ticket.”
“Right. Okay,” Sorkin responded, seemingly unsatisfied.
“Yes. I was elected. And I intend to be reelected, as does the President,” the 59-year-old noted.
“Let me ask it in a different way then. Do you think — and this is a very, just, personal question — when you voted historically before — before you —” he tried to query, before Harris jumped in, stating, “I voted for myself.”
Sorkin was eventually able to articulate his question, asking, “Okay. So, here’s the question. Do you accept the idea, the conception that when people in this room and other places vote for your ticket — this is the Biden-Harris ticket — that they have to believe — everybody in this room has to believe that you would make an exceptional president? Are they voting affirmatively for you in that role? Or are they voting for something different?”
Harris answered: “Oh, they’re voting for so much when they vote for president. They’re voting for what are the accomplishments, when you’re talking about reelection; the values, the principles that — that those leaders stand for and exemplify.”