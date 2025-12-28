Single Nina Dobrev Flaunts Enviable Abs in Tiny Black Bikini After Splitting From Ex-Fiancé Shaun White: Photos
Dec. 28 2025, Published 4:06 p.m. ET
Nina Dobrev is showing ex-fiancé Shaun White what he's missing with her newest racy snap.
The Vampire Diaries alum, 36, took to Instagram on December 27 to show off her physique in a teeny black string bikini while on a holiday vacation.
"Mentally on airplane mode," Dobrev captioned the hot snap. She rocked dark two-piece as she arched her back in the photo while posing in what looked like an open-air sauna.
The ocean and some bare trees stood in the background of picturesque image.
On her Instagram Stories, Dobrev posted a video of herself going into the sauna and setting up her station to relax and unwind.
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Split in September 2025
The Perks of Being a Wallflower star laid down her blanket and her ice-cold cup of iced juice in the sauna as she got herself situated on the wooden bench.
She did few long stretches and wiggled around before sprawling her body across her towel. "Detox before you retox. It's called balance," she wrote below the refreshing clip.
Dobrev and the pro snowboarder, 39, began dating in 2019, and he proposed four years later. However, the pair broke off their engagement this past September.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
A source close to the twosome told People at the time of the split that it was a "mutual decision, and wasn’t an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another."
Insiders gave further insight to outlet into White and Dobrev's separation, noting that the pair were not on the same wavelength regarding their relationship.
The Olympian was reportedly dragging his feet to the altar while Dobrev was itching for to get married and have kids.
"She is devastated," one source explained. "There was one reason: She wanted a family and wanted to get married — and he didn't."
But a separate insider claimed that both White and Dobrev wanted the same things, adding, “It wasn’t just one-sided."
"They both wanted marriage and children and were making plans to have a life together," a pal close to the pair said.
Fans have speculated that the athlete cheated on the Let's Be Cops actress, which led to their split. In early September, Dobrev posted a TikTok, where she lip-synced to the sound, "How do you sleep at night knowing people don’t like you? With no underwear in case they want to kiss my a--. What’s your advice for women trying to fix their man? Listen, Bob the Builder. He’s got 10 other women trying to fix them, too, and you all look like a d--- construction crew."
"Omg, he cheated," one user commented, while another chimed in, "He cheated on NINA DOBREV?!?!?! What?!"