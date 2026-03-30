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Single Nina Dobrev Goes Topless in Sultry Photo

nina dobrev topless photo sultry look
Source: MEGA; @nina/Instagram

Nina Dobrev turned heads with a sultry topless selfie.

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March 30 2026, Published 10:31 a.m. ET

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Nina Dobrev is fully stepping into her single era.

The Vampire Diaries alum had fans doing a double-take after she shared a sultry mirror selfie, posing topless in a pair of relaxed, mid-rise jeans. In the shot, Dobrev stood with her back to the camera, carefully covering herself as she snapped the photo, letting her natural beauty and toned physique take center stage.

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image of Nina Dobrev shared a topless mirror selfie.
Source: @nina/Instagram

Nina Dobrev shared a topless mirror selfie.

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The effortlessly cool moment appeared to be taken inside her home, complete with cozy décor, a full-length mirror and soft lighting that gave the snap an intimate, candid vibe. Her long hair flowed down her back, adding to the laid-back feel of the photo.

Keeping things just as mysterious, Dobrev captioned the post, “March felt like a movie… not sure what genre yet,” leaving fans wondering what’s next for her both personally and professionally.

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The actress also shared another sultry clip, this time rocking a black Alo workout set. In the video, she showed off her cleavage and abs, even zooming in for emphasis at one point.

Dobrev also gave fans a fun girls’ moment, posing alongside Kelsea Ballerini as the two rocked glammed-up cowgirl outfits and hats.

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image of The actress is embracing being single.
Source: @nina/Instagram

The actress is embracing being single.

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Unsurprisingly, the post quickly racked up thousands of likes and comments.

“🫶🤠🥂,” Ballerini wrote.

Another fan added, “It's always a great thing to have Nina on my screen ❤️.”

“It's so good to see you having fun, Nina! I love you!” a third chimed in.

A fan account also shared, “It looks like you had an incredible month, Nina! I can’t wait to see what April brings for you❤️.”

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image of Nina Dobrev split from Shaun White in 2025.
Source: @nina/Instagram

Nina Dobrev split from Shaun White in 2025.

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The sizzling snaps come months after Dobrev and Olympic snowboarder Shaun White, 39, called off their engagement and split in September 2025 after five years together.

"It was a mutual decision, and wasn’t an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another," an insider told People.

"She is devastated," another source shared. "There was one reason: She wanted a family and wanted to get married — and he didn't."

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image of The 'Vampire Diaries' star had a fun moment with Kelsea Ballerini.
Source: @nina/Instagram

The 'Vampire Diaries' star had a fun moment with Kelsea Ballerini.

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The former couple first met back in 2012 at an awards show but didn’t reconnect until 2019, when they were both speakers at an event in Florida hosted by Tony Robbins. They started dating later that year and even moved in together at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

White made things Instagram official in May 2020 when he posted photos of Dobrev giving him a quarantine haircut.

Since the breakup, Dobrev has also made headlines after being spotted with Zac Efron during a European yacht getaway just one week after news of her split went public.

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