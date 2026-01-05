Single Bikini-Clad Nina Dobrev Puts on a Busty Display in Cheeky Vacation Video: Watch
Jan. 5 2026, Published 6:06 p.m. ET
Nina Dobrev is living her best life as a single woman.
The Vampire Diaries alum, 36, flaunted her lean physique in an array of cleavage-baring bikinis and tropical-inspired frocks in an Instagram video she posted on Monday, January 5.
Dobrev spun and danced around her hotel room to Diana Ross’ “Upside Down.”
She sported a chevron two-piece, a strapless brown set with gold hardware and a pink, printed bikini. Toward the end of the clip, the actress changed into a fiery red mini dress and ombré maxi. The video ended with her donning a robe and making a “shh” motion toward the camera as the door shut.
“Somewhere between right side up and the Upside Down,” Dobrev captioned the Instagram Reel, a reference to Stranger Things.
Fans praised the star’s positive energy in the comments section.
“Single looks good on you queen,” one person wrote of the TV star, who broke off her engagement to Shaun White in September 2025.
“Shawn [sic] fumbled so hard,” another agreed.
Nina Dobrev Parties in St. Barts for New Year's Eve
- Nina Dobrev Shades Ex Shaun White in Spicy Video as She Flips Off the Camera With Her Empty Ring Finger: Watch
- Single Nina Dobrev Flaunts Enviable Abs in Tiny Black Bikini After Splitting From Ex-Fiancé Shaun White: Photos
- Nina Dobrev Posted Cryptic TikTok About 'Fixing a Man' Before Shaun White Split: Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Two days prior, Dobrev once again put her toned body on display while recapping her tropical holiday vacation to St. Barts. She posed alongside a group of A-list friends, including Alix Earle, Glen Powell, Chord Overstreet and more.
“One last one for the road… 📍St Barts NYE 2025/2026 you did not disappoint. @taragarlinghouse & @bgarlinghouse you hosted the trip of a lifetime with the most beautiful souls,” Dobrev captioned a photo dump. “Some old friends, some new friends… now all best friends. Haven’t laughed, been in awe or smiled this much in my life. The perfect way to ring in the new year. Off to a GREAT start. Feeling beyond lucky, and grateful.”
Earle commented, “The best time everrrr 🤸🏼.”
Inside Nina Dobrev's Split From Shaun White
Dobrev seems to be in good spirits following her split from White, whom she dated for five years. One insider claimed they cut ties because of a disagreement surrounding having kids, but another source shot down those allegations in September 2025, sharing, "They both wanted a family. It wasn’t that one wanted it more than the other."
Another source confirmed Dobrev "couldn’t wait to be married and to start a family with Shaun."
The breakup was allegedly "a mutual decision, and wasn’t an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another."
The Degrassi alum shaded her ex in a November 2025 TikTok video lip-syncing to Ariana Grande's "Break Free." She mouthed the lyrics, "If you want it, take it / I should have said it before,” then flipped off the camera with her ring finger.