Single Bikini-Clad Nina Dobrev Puts on a Busty Display in Cheeky Vacation Video: Watch

Nina Dobrev is living her best life as a single woman. The Vampire Diaries alum, 36, flaunted her lean physique in an array of cleavage-baring bikinis and tropical-inspired frocks in an Instagram video she posted on Monday, January 5. Dobrev spun and danced around her hotel room to Diana Ross’ “Upside Down.”

View this post on Instagram Source: @nina/Instagram Nina Dobrev showed off her outfits on vacation.

She sported a chevron two-piece, a strapless brown set with gold hardware and a pink, printed bikini. Toward the end of the clip, the actress changed into a fiery red mini dress and ombré maxi. The video ended with her donning a robe and making a “shh” motion toward the camera as the door shut. “Somewhere between right side up and the Upside Down,” Dobrev captioned the Instagram Reel, a reference to Stranger Things.

Source: @nina/Instagram Nina Dobrev exposed her cleavage in a pink bikini.

Fans praised the star’s positive energy in the comments section. “Single looks good on you queen,” one person wrote of the TV star, who broke off her engagement to Shaun White in September 2025. “Shawn [sic] fumbled so hard,” another agreed.

Nina Dobrev Parties in St. Barts for New Year's Eve

Source: @nina/Instagram Nina Dobrev put her toned abs on display during her trip.

Two days prior, Dobrev once again put her toned body on display while recapping her tropical holiday vacation to St. Barts. She posed alongside a group of A-list friends, including Alix Earle, Glen Powell, Chord Overstreet and more. “One last one for the road… 📍St Barts NYE 2025/2026 you did not disappoint. @taragarlinghouse & @bgarlinghouse you hosted the trip of a lifetime with the most beautiful souls,” Dobrev captioned a photo dump. “Some old friends, some new friends… now all best friends. Haven’t laughed, been in awe or smiled this much in my life. The perfect way to ring in the new year. Off to a GREAT start. Feeling beyond lucky, and grateful.” Earle commented, “The best time everrrr 🤸🏼.”

Inside Nina Dobrev's Split From Shaun White

Source: @nina/Instagram Nina Dobrev dated Shaun White for five years.

Dobrev seems to be in good spirits following her split from White, whom she dated for five years. One insider claimed they cut ties because of a disagreement surrounding having kids, but another source shot down those allegations in September 2025, sharing, "They both wanted a family. It wasn’t that one wanted it more than the other." Another source confirmed Dobrev "couldn’t wait to be married and to start a family with Shaun." The breakup was allegedly "a mutual decision, and wasn’t an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another."

Source: MEGA Nina Dobrev broke off her engagement to Shaun White in September 2025.