Single Bikini-Clad Nina Dobrev Puts on a Busty Display in Cheeky Vacation Video: Watch

Photo of Nina Dobrev
Source: @nina/Instagram

Nina Dobrev stunned in several bikinis during her tropical New Year's Eve trip.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 5 2026, Published 6:06 p.m. ET

Nina Dobrev is living her best life as a single woman.

The Vampire Diaries alum, 36, flaunted her lean physique in an array of cleavage-baring bikinis and tropical-inspired frocks in an Instagram video she posted on Monday, January 5.

Dobrev spun and danced around her hotel room to Diana Ross’ “Upside Down.”

Source: @nina/Instagram

Nina Dobrev showed off her outfits on vacation.

She sported a chevron two-piece, a strapless brown set with gold hardware and a pink, printed bikini. Toward the end of the clip, the actress changed into a fiery red mini dress and ombré maxi. The video ended with her donning a robe and making a “shh” motion toward the camera as the door shut.

“Somewhere between right side up and the Upside Down,” Dobrev captioned the Instagram Reel, a reference to Stranger Things.

Image of Nina Dobrev exposed her cleavage in a pink bikini.
Source: @nina/Instagram

Nina Dobrev exposed her cleavage in a pink bikini.

Fans praised the star’s positive energy in the comments section.

“Single looks good on you queen,” one person wrote of the TV star, who broke off her engagement to Shaun White in September 2025.

“Shawn [sic] fumbled so hard,” another agreed.

Nina Dobrev Parties in St. Barts for New Year's Eve

Nina Dobrev

Image of Nina Dobrev put her toned abs on display during her trip.
Source: @nina/Instagram

Nina Dobrev put her toned abs on display during her trip.

Two days prior, Dobrev once again put her toned body on display while recapping her tropical holiday vacation to St. Barts. She posed alongside a group of A-list friends, including Alix Earle, Glen Powell, Chord Overstreet and more.

“One last one for the road… 📍St Barts NYE 2025/2026 you did not disappoint. @taragarlinghouse & @bgarlinghouse you hosted the trip of a lifetime with the most beautiful souls,” Dobrev captioned a photo dump. “Some old friends, some new friends… now all best friends. Haven’t laughed, been in awe or smiled this much in my life. The perfect way to ring in the new year. Off to a GREAT start. Feeling beyond lucky, and grateful.”

Earle commented, “The best time everrrr 🤸🏼.”

Inside Nina Dobrev's Split From Shaun White

Image of Nina Dobrev dated Shaun White for five years.
Source: @nina/Instagram

Nina Dobrev dated Shaun White for five years.

Dobrev seems to be in good spirits following her split from White, whom she dated for five years. One insider claimed they cut ties because of a disagreement surrounding having kids, but another source shot down those allegations in September 2025, sharing, "They both wanted a family. It wasn’t that one wanted it more than the other."

Another source confirmed Dobrev "couldn’t wait to be married and to start a family with Shaun."

The breakup was allegedly "a mutual decision, and wasn’t an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another."

Image of Nina Dobrev broke off her engagement to Shaun White in September 2025.
Source: MEGA

Nina Dobrev broke off her engagement to Shaun White in September 2025.

The Degrassi alum shaded her ex in a November 2025 TikTok video lip-syncing to Ariana Grande's "Break Free." She mouthed the lyrics, "If you want it, take it / I should have said it before,” then flipped off the camera with her ring finger.

