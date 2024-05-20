Nina Dobrev Confirms She'll Be 'OK' After Scary Bicycle Accident Leaves Her Hospitalized: Photos
Nina Dobrev took to Instagram on Monday, May 20, to share photos from before and after her scary bicycle incident that left her hospitalized.
Friends and fans took to the comments section of the post to send their love to the Love Hard actress, with Julianne Hough adding, "That’s my girl! 🫠Obviously wouldn’t make jokes if you were not ok…"
"Nina, remember to wear a helmet next time!!" one social media user penned.
"Hope you feel better soon Nina (please stay inside) 🥹❤️🩹💐," another chimed in about the injury.
- Olympian Shaun White Thought About Coming Out of Retirement '20 Times' — But Feels 'at Peace' With His Decision
- 'Him and I Are Like Yin and Yang': Paul Wesley Gushes Over Bromance With 'Vampire Diaries' Costar and Business Partner Ian Somerhalder
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Make Surprise Appearance at Madonna's Oscars After-Party After Flying Back From Singapore
As the Fam star continues to heal, her boyfriend, Shaun White, will most likely be by her side to aid her through her recovery, as she's been a huge asset in his life. The former professional snowboarder, 37, revealed his girlfriend was a huge help when he was making his docuseries, Shaun White: The Last Run.
"She's the best. She was over my shoulder a lot of it. It was only supposed to be three episodes, and I said, 'Would you mind taking a look at this? You know this world.' After we watched the first episode, I was kind of having a heart attack because it's like I am born and I retire. There was so much happening in episode one that I was like, 'What's happening here?' I was having a panic attack but had to remember it's the first draft," White exclusively told OK! in 2023.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The athlete, who has been dating Dobrev since 2020, emphasized how much her support has meant to him as he dove into a new venture. "It was totally different to watch it with other people, so that was great. I am glad we did it because I didn't know if we were having a big launch premiere, so she said, 'We have to do something to celebrate!' She's always been my biggest advocate and in my corner. She's amazing," White said of his partner.
After years together, people in the power couple's inner circle say an engagement could be on the horizon. "Shaun is certain that Nina is the one. He wants to marry her," an insider claimed. "His brother and sister both have kids now, he knows it’s something he wants to do too, and Nina’s on the same page.”