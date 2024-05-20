Nina Dobrev Confirms She'll Be 'OK' After Scary Bicycle Accident Leaves Her Hospitalized: Photos

The athlete, who has been dating Dobrev since 2020, emphasized how much her support has meant to him as he dove into a new venture. "It was totally different to watch it with other people, so that was great. I am glad we did it because I didn't know if we were having a big launch premiere, so she said, 'We have to do something to celebrate!' She's always been my biggest advocate and in my corner. She's amazing," White said of his partner.

After years together, people in the power couple's inner circle say an engagement could be on the horizon. "Shaun is certain that Nina is the one. He wants to marry her," an insider claimed. "His brother and sister both have kids now, he knows it’s something he wants to do too, and Nina’s on the same page.”