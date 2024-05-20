OK Magazine
Nina Dobrev Confirms She'll Be 'OK' After Scary Bicycle Accident Leaves Her Hospitalized: Photos

May 20 2024, Published 2:31 p.m. ET

Nina Dobrev took to Instagram on Monday, May 20, to share photos from before and after her scary bicycle incident that left her hospitalized.

Nina Dobrev was hospitalized after a scary bicycle accident.

"How it started vs how it’s going 🤕," The Vampire Diaries star, 35, captioned the snaps of herself on the bike and then laying in a hospital bed.

Dobrev then took to her Instagram Stories to let fans know, "I'm ok but it's going to be a long road of recovery ahead."

Nina Dobrev confirmed she would 'be OK' after her scary accident.

Friends and fans took to the comments section of the post to send their love to the Love Hard actress, with Julianne Hough adding, "That’s my girl! 🫠Obviously wouldn’t make jokes if you were not ok…"

"Nina, remember to wear a helmet next time!!" one social media user penned.

"Hope you feel better soon Nina (please stay inside) 🥹❤️‍🩹💐," another chimed in about the injury.

Nina Dobrev got a ton of love from fans after her injury.

As the Fam star continues to heal, her boyfriend, Shaun White, will most likely be by her side to aid her through her recovery, as she's been a huge asset in his life. The former professional snowboarder, 37, revealed his girlfriend was a huge help when he was making his docuseries, Shaun White: The Last Run.

"She's the best. She was over my shoulder a lot of it. It was only supposed to be three episodes, and I said, 'Would you mind taking a look at this? You know this world.' After we watched the first episode, I was kind of having a heart attack because it's like I am born and I retire. There was so much happening in episode one that I was like, 'What's happening here?' I was having a panic attack but had to remember it's the first draft," White exclusively told OK! in 2023.

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White have been dating since 2020.

The athlete, who has been dating Dobrev since 2020, emphasized how much her support has meant to him as he dove into a new venture. "It was totally different to watch it with other people, so that was great. I am glad we did it because I didn't know if we were having a big launch premiere, so she said, 'We have to do something to celebrate!' She's always been my biggest advocate and in my corner. She's amazing," White said of his partner.

After years together, people in the power couple's inner circle say an engagement could be on the horizon. "Shaun is certain that Nina is the one. He wants to marry her," an insider claimed. "His brother and sister both have kids now, he knows it’s something he wants to do too, and Nina’s on the same page.”

