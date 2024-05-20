Olympian Shaun White Thought About Coming Out of Retirement '20 Times' — But Feels 'at Peace' With His Decision

When the athlete, who is a three-time Olympic gold medalist in half-pipe snowboarding, made the announcement after the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, he recalled thinking about the moment when he was just a kid. "People were like, 'You can't snowboard forever, right?' I was like, 'Yeah, yeah, sure, that day will come,' which you never think is going to come," he shares. "Especially at that time. But as it approached, it was more of this weird thing of 'Wow, this is the moment.' We're doing this! It was more surreal of like watching my own life unfold in front of me."

"I was really fortunate — a lot of athletes get called into a room and they're like, 'So, it's over.' You're like, 'Wait, what?' For me, I got to decide, and it was on my own terms," he adds of making the call on his career. "Once you make that decision, everything's got this extra little glimmer to it — oh, this is the last time I'm going to be dealing with this, so I'm going to miss it. Everything's so fun, and I really got to say my goodbyes in a certain way, so I felt at peace and good about that. It's not like I never reached my peak. I got my ring, I hit it a few times. I was like, 'I did it.'"