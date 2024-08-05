Officially Over: Billy Ray Cyrus Finalizes Divorce From Firerose as Ex-Wife Walks Away From Brief Marriage With No Money
Firerose is officially Billy Ray Cyrus' ex-wife.
The former flames finalized their bitter divorce on Monday, August 5 — just three months after the "Achy Breaky Heart" hitmaker quietly filed to legally end their seven-month marriage back in May.
According to court documents obtained by a news publication, the Australian singer agreed to walk away from her divorce without a penny of her ex-husband's money after splitting due to "irreconcilable differences."
"She settled for nothing just to be done with him and get away from the situation," a source spilled to the news outlet after paperwork was submitted on Monday.
Essentially, both Firerose and her ex-husband leave their short-lived union with what they had when tying the knot in October 2023.
One term cited in the divorce agreement, however, ordered Cyrus to hand over any credits or royalties he had on songs written or released with Firerose both before and during their marriage.
Despite agreeing to the settlement, the source on Firerose's side of the split issued a statement insisting the blonde beauty let Cyrus off the hook by signing away on their agreement.
"If this went to trial, Firerose and her team would have provided a significant amount of evidence to prove he fabricated a narrative that would benefit his public image," the insider claimed to the news outlet.
The confidante continued: "There is no doubt she would have been awarded the divorce, but it was much more important to her that this continuous smear campaign end, and the emotional turmoil stop so she can close the door on this chapter and recover from her surgery peacefully."
Firerose was set to have a double mastectomy just days before Cyrus filed for divorce at the end of May after being diagnosed with the BRCA gene making certain individuals more likely to contract certain types of cancer.
At the time, Cyrus accused Firerose of only scheduling the surgery in order to use the procedure as blackmail against him if needed during their contentious split.
Since separating in May, Firerose has come forward with shocking allegations against the "Butterfly Fly Away" singer, claiming Cyrus enforced "strict rules" during their marriage of less than a year, as OK! previously reported.
"I didn’t have a car. I was only allowed to go to the local chiropractor and allowed once a month to get my nails done … it was systematic isolation and I couldn’t find the courage to leave," Firerose alleged during an interview in June. "If I had to send a text, I had to read it out to him for permission. It was the same for email."
