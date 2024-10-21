Kim Kardashian Celebrates Turning 44 in Barely-There 'Birthday Suit' Dress: Photo

Over the weekend, Kim made waves when she showed off her curves at the Academy Museum Gala alongside sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner. "Mugler 🤍🪽+ Tiffany’s 💎 for the Academy Museum Gala," she captioned the photos of her white frock on social media after the shindig.

Of course, people loved the outfit. One person wrote, "Ugh. An icon ❤️😍❤️," while another said, "I love the entire corset and the beautiful drape hood coat. But something's missing. Like something on the bottom needed. I love her roaring 20's hair styled."

A third person added, "Kim is always on the top ❤️."