Kim Kardashian Celebrates Turning 44 in Barely-There 'Birthday Suit' Dress: Photo
Kim Kardashian is celebrating turning 44 in style!
The star took to her Instagram Story on Monday, October 21, to show off her svelte figure. In the post, she flaunted her curves in a nude gown by Diesel that features a Skims-like bodysuit over a shiny sheer tulle skirt. "Birthday suit," she captioned the picture.
The Hulu star also shared a risqué photo which featured her cross necklace made of enormous diamonds.
That same day, Kardashian uploaded a bunch of sweet messages from her family and friends, including her mom, Kris Jenner.
"Happy Birthday to my beautiful Kimberly!!! You are truly such a light to everyone who meets you. Your strength and determination is second to none and the way you constantly fight for those who need your help and always give your energy and love to everyone around you. I’m so proud of you every single day.. you are the most amazing mother, daughter, sister, auntie and friend. You are such a huge part of my heart, and I cherish every single precious memory we have ever made. You bring me such happiness and joy and I love you beyond any measure my beautiful daughter. I love you 💕 Mommy @kimkardashian," she captioned the sweet post via Instagram.
Ivanka Trump, who is also friends with Kardashian, wrote a touching note.
"Happy birthday @kimkardashian! Your incredible spirit, huge heart, great sense of humor and unstoppable drive inspire everyone around you. You are a kind and caring friend. Here's to celebrating you today and always!" Donald Trump's eldest daughter wrote via her Instagram Story.
Over the weekend, Kim made waves when she showed off her curves at the Academy Museum Gala alongside sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner. "Mugler 🤍+ Tiffany’s 💎 for the Academy Museum Gala," she captioned the photos of her white frock on social media after the shindig.
Of course, people loved the outfit. One person wrote, "Ugh. An icon ❤️😍❤️," while another said, "I love the entire corset and the beautiful drape hood coat. But something's missing. Like something on the bottom needed. I love her roaring 20's hair styled."
A third person added, "Kim is always on the top ❤️."