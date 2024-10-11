North West, 11, Disses Mom Kim Kardashian, 43, for Not Cooking for Her Family in 2 Years
Kim Kardashian has hung up her apron for the last 2 years!
In a new interview, The Kardashians star, 43, asked her eldest child, North West, 11, about her cooking.
“You haven’t cooked for us in a long time,” the youngster candidly replied. “Last time you cooked was two Halloweens ago.”
According to the pre-teen, the mother-of-four — who shares North, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, with ex-husband Kanye West — made mac and cheese for the holiday.
“And fried chicken and cornbread,” the brunette beauty reminded her daughter. “I’m a one-trick pony. Is that one meal good?”
North admitted it was “good” and added that the Skims founder is “really good” at making her “cucumbers and salt.”
The offspring noted if she could “only eat one thing for the rest of [her] life,” it would be cucumbers and salt “or onions.”
“You love grilled onions,” the reality TV star pointed out.
In addition to North calling her mom out for using a private chef in the interview, back in June 2023, Chicago also indicated that her mother does not cook.
Kim showed off one of Chicago’s school assignments on social media, where she was asked about the matriarch.
One prompt said, “The best thing she cooks is ____,” to which Chicago penned, “Mom doesn’t cook. She has a chef.”
In addition to critiquing her cooking skills, while on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in August, Kim confessed her children are trying to help her date.
“It’s so funny because my kids try to set me up,” she expressed to host Jimmy Fallon. “They’re ready now, and I’m not.”
As for who the kids have in mind for her, she shared that it depends on who she’s asking.
“They’re so particular. They make lists. Saint wants me to be with any basketball player or soccer player and I’m like, ‘If you only knew,’” she added, seemingly referencing how she has a history of dating athletes.
“Some of my kids want me to be with streamers. They have lists, and they try to sneakily set me up. And I’m like, ‘Guys, this just isn’t what I want right now,’” Kim said.
Though her children have different interests, the businesswoman said she tries her best to get one-on-one time with each of them.
“I love to travel solo with each of my kids because it really is this bonding time,” she explained. “One is heavily into karate, one is just a full princess into everything glitter. North is into art. Saint is into soccer and basketball. I go to all their personal games… We’re going to Spain to see the first Real Madrid game soon. It’s pretty nutty that I travel the world for my kids’ interests, but it’s fun.”
Interview Magazine interviewed North and Kim.