Kim Kardashian Regrets Letting Daughter North Wear Red Lipstick When She Was 5, Won't Allow Chicago, 6, Do the Same

"We were at Saks in the makeup department the other night and she tested something but put a heart on her face with it. I'm like, 'I don't think that's really why you use eyeliner,'" quipped the bombshell.

That being said, she doesn't see the harm in letting her tots dabble with cosmetics every now and then while at home with supervision.

"You know what, they are always trying to use everything that I have in my drawers. I think it's a fun game for them," Kim explained. "It’s art for them to try to do makeup, which is so fun for me to watch. It's like they want to play with their friends and do it, and then they want to just wash it right off. I'm down for the artistry. I think it's fun when they're trying it all and expressing themselves."