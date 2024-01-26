Kim Kardashian Regrets Letting Daughter North Wear Red Lipstick When She Was 5, Won't Allow Chicago, 6, Do the Same
Kim Kardashian is getting candid about some of the mistakes she's made while raising her and ex-husband Kanye West's four kids.
In a new interview for her revamped makeup line, the reality star admitted she was a little too nonchalant when it came to eldest daughter North West, now 10, using cosmetics when she was younger.
The topic came up while discussing the Sephora tween phenomenon — in which young girls have been spending money on expensive skincare products and makeup at the store — though when she was asked if North and her other daughter, 6-year-old Chicago, are on that bandwagon, she responded, "My littlest one's too little and I don't let her."
"I look back and there's times when I remember I let my daughter wear a red lip once for Christmas. Would I do that now? Probably not," the 43-year-old confessed.
"At least with my oldest daughter, she just likes to dress her friends up and do makeup looks, whether it's like Pikachu or the Grinch," Kim elaborated. "I don't think she’s there yet to where she is going into Sephora and trying on stuff."
"We were at Saks in the makeup department the other night and she tested something but put a heart on her face with it. I'm like, 'I don't think that's really why you use eyeliner,'" quipped the bombshell.
That being said, she doesn't see the harm in letting her tots dabble with cosmetics every now and then while at home with supervision.
"You know what, they are always trying to use everything that I have in my drawers. I think it's a fun game for them," Kim explained. "It’s art for them to try to do makeup, which is so fun for me to watch. It's like they want to play with their friends and do it, and then they want to just wash it right off. I'm down for the artistry. I think it's fun when they're trying it all and expressing themselves."
- Mommy Says No! Kim Kardashian Reveals She’s Now Onboard With Banning North From Wearing Makeup
- Kim Kardashian Tries Hard To Make Sure Her Kids Become Good People Despite Having All The Money In The World
- Kim Kardashian 'Tries Not to Show as Much Emotion' Around Her Kids If Kanye West Says 'Something Concerning'
Kim tries to set a good example by often going with a bare face when on her family's TV show, which is why she doesn't understand why some fans obsess over whether or not she's wearing some in social media posts.
"I find it just kind of ridiculous," she said. "And it's like, oh my God, she has no makeup. I post photos with no makeup all the time."
In 2019 — when Kim and the Kanye were still married — she confessed the rapper, 46, wasn't fond of North using cosmetic products.
"North is trying to get in on the makeup but she’s being blocked heavily because her dad has stopped all makeup for her until she’s a teenager," explained the SKIMS founder. "So it’s a big discussion, a big fight in the household right now, but it’s what is best."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Bustle spoke to Kim about makeup and parenting.