Notorious B.I.G.'s Mom Voletta Wallace Dead at 72 — 28 Years After Her Son Was Killed

Monroe County coroner Thomas Yanac confirmed the news, stating that she had been in hospice care and died of natural causes .

Voletta Wallace , the mother of late rapper Notorious B.I.G. , died on February 21 in her Stroudsburg, Penn., home at 72.

Voletta, who was a teacher in New York schools for over two decades, repurposed her son's famous moniker "B.I.G." to promote education and steer youth away from violence by advocating for "Books Instead of Guns."

She established the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation, aiming to contribute to the community through arts education.

Voletta dedicated her life to preserving the legacy of her son, Notorious B.I.G., whose real name was Christopher Wallace , following his tragic murder in 1997.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Voletta detailed that she was unexpectedly thrown into the spotlight after her son's tragic death and previously scoffed at the preconceived perception the media had of her.

"They weren't looking for an intelligent mother, a school teacher mother," she told the Pocono Record in 2003. "They were looking for a bum."

While Voletta was vocal about her distaste for rap music, she still respected her son’s art throughout the years.

"I didn't like it because I didn't know what they were saying, but my son, I knew his words," she shared. "He could articulate his story. I never liked profanity. I still don't, but I understand what he was saying."