Barron Trump's New York College Remains a Mystery as He Fails to Appear in Major University's System
Former President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron, reportedly failed to show up to several high-profile New York college freshman orientations, leading many to wonder where the former first son will get his higher education.
The ex-prez previously told outlets Barron is "all set in a certain school that's very good." He also revealed the 18-year-old would be attending a college somewhere in New York, and the family would make an announcement about it "soon."
Since Barron's school was teased by his father, universities across New York have started their first-year orientation programs — but there's been no confirmed sighting of the 6-foot-7 teenager or his Secret Service detail.
According to outlets, Barron "does not appear in the student directories of Cornell, Columbia and New York University" where "registered first-year students at Cornell are typically listed."
In April, it was reported Barron's "top choice" was NYU in lower Manhattan. Since then, multiple sources have insisted that Barron is going to NYU, which would only be 3.5 miles from Trump Tower, where the teen and his mother, Melania Trump, often reside.
If true, Barron would be the first Trump to attend a New York City college, as his father enrolled at Fordham University in the Bronx in 1964.
Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump all graduated from UPenn, while Eric Trump, the former president's third child, graduated from Georgetown University.
While little is known about Barron's higher education, former classmates claimed the former first son could be "funny and sociable," but his life was also very "mysterious."
"He would start the most random conversations and could be very entertaining," one of his buddies told outlets.
However, they claimed Barron "never attended football games or dances." They also didn't even believe that he "met up with" friends or "went on dates" throughout his four years at the school.
It was also revealed Barron wasn't involved with out-of-school parties, didn't eat his lunches with other kids in the cafeteria and wasn't featured in the yearbook.
Barron was last seen in public on July 9 at one of his father's rallies, but the teenager ended up skipping the Republican National Convention.
However, the ex-prez has praised his son several times on the campaign trail.
"He's amazing actually in a certain way," Trump told the hosts of Fox and Friends Weekend. "He's a tall, good-looking guy. He's a very good student, and he's applied to colleges and gets into everywhere he goes. He's very sought-after from the standpoint he's a very smart guy. He's a very tall guy and he's a great kid. He's cool. He's pretty cool, I'll tell you."
