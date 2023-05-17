NYPD Officer Slams Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Bogus Story' About Harrowing NYC Car Chase: 'Nothing Happened'

"Nothing happened. It’s a bogus story," the officer, who belongs to the 18th precinct, stated to a news outlet the next day. "Don’t believe everything you read in the newspapers."

As OK! reported, Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, was in the car at the time, as they had all recently left the 2023 Women of Vision Awards, which was held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.

The Sussexes' spokesman said the "relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers."