NYPD Officer Slams Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Bogus Story' About Harrowing NYC Car Chase: 'Nothing Happened'

May 17 2023, Published 6:20 p.m. ET

He said, she said.

Though a spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle claimed they were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi" in NYC on the night of Tuesday, May 16, an anonymous NYPD officer is insisting the incident is being blown out of proportion.

"Nothing happened. It’s a bogus story," the officer, who belongs to the 18th precinct, stated to a news outlet the next day. "Don’t believe everything you read in the newspapers."

As OK! reported, Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, was in the car at the time, as they had all recently left the 2023 Women of Vision Awards, which was held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.

The Sussexes' spokesman said the "relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers."

An insider noted the trio was "terrified" during the drive.

Meanwhile, authorities released a statement downplaying the situation, though they confirmed a frustrating scenario took place.

"On Tuesday evening, May 16, the NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging," the NYPD's message read. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard."

Even the Big Apple's Mayor, Eric Adams, was skeptical of Harry and Meghan's version of events — or at least some details of it.

"I would find it hard to believe there was a two hour high speed chase," he said. "But if it's 10 minutes, a 10-minute chase is extremely dangerous."

The aforementioned outlet also spoke to an anonymous PR expert in NYC, who appeared to doubt the Sussexes' story as well.

"I have never seen a paparazzi chase like they described — and I am certain there must be footage if it’s true from traffic cams, NYPD body cams and their own cameras."

The Wrap spoked to the anonymous police officer.

