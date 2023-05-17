OK Magazine
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Leading Separate Lives,' Reveals Royal Commentator: They're 'Breaking Apart'

May 17 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's agendas since leaving their royal duties have them "leading separate lives."

According to royal commentator Celia Walden, the couple is "breaking apart" as they pursue their own plans for their futures. Talking to a news publication, Celia explained that the Duchess of Sussex "wants the attention kept firmly on her because that is where the attention should always be."

"And I suppose that is tricky for her because she needs the whole couple thing to be front and center," she added of how Meghan wants the duo to be perceived.

However, their separate public duties are making Meghan's agenda unattainable, as the commentator spilled "there are already whispers of the idea" that the husband and wife are separating when it comes to their future paths.

Regardless of their respective busy schedules, Harry and Meghan made time for each other — and their famous pals — last week upon the royal's return from attending King Charles III's coronation in London.

The parents-of-two stepped out on Friday, May 12, for a group date night with Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband, Brad Falchuk, as well as Cameron Diaz and her husband, Benji Madden. CEO and founder of Bumble, Whitney Wolf Herd, and her husband, Texas oil heir Michael Herd, were also in attendance at the sushi dinner.

The couple's separate agendas were quite evident when Meghan opted out of joining her husband in his homeland for Charles' ceremony, as royal biographer Omid Scobie suspected she stayed home with their kids to "protect her peace."

Knowing "how much of the spotlight goes on her when she sets even a foot near the story," Meghan chose to remove herself from any narrative that could be spun if she were to attend.

Meanwhile, Harry's plan for the coronation seemed to be to simply show his dad support, as he didn't stick around long enough to mend any of his damaged relationships with his estranged family members.

OK! reported the Duke of Sussex was in a hurry to get back to the States in time to celebrate his son Archie's 4th birthday, which fell on the same day as the coronation, Saturday, May 6.

GB News spoke with Celia about her thoughts on the couple's agendas.

