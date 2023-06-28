'Octomom' Nadya Suleman Shares Workout Thirst Traps, Reveals Toll Pregnancy Had on Her Body: Photos
"Octomom" Nadya Suleman is opening up about the physical aftermath of welcoming eight babies at once.
The 47-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 27, to show off her toned body during a workout, and she revealed how she's continuing to recover from her unique pregnancy more than a decade later.
"I’ve been asked for years how I stay physically strong and healthy (and mentally sane 😵💫), in spite of my stressful, busy lifestyle with such a big family," she began the caption, which came alongside multiple snaps of herself in the gym wearing a black workout set and headphones.
Suleman went on to explain how a specific fitness routine helped her regain muscle in her body after the damage of delivering multiple babies in 2009. "Lifting weights has been my method of constructively channeling stress, consistently, for over 30 years. Weight training has become even more of a priority subsequent to birthing octuplets, to maintain my strength and mobility alone," she admitted.
"As a repercussion of the pregnancy, I sustained three more herniated discs (had one herniated disc from a work related injury decades ago); bilateral sciatica; damaged sacrum and peripheral neuropathy (and a torn abdominal cavity to top it off 💁🏻♀️)," said the mother-of-14, who had six kids prior to welcoming the octuplets.
Due to the huge physical setbacks, Suleman stopped exercising, though that made things worse. "Such disabilities would render me incapacitated if I were to lead a sedentary lifestyle," she said. "Though it seems counterintuitive, the more active I am, the less pain I experience. Several days without weight training exacerbates my already excruciating back pain and near immobility."
"I strive to strength train 3-4 days per week, plus one hour of cardio 4-5 days per week (switched from the stair master to stationary bike years ago)," the former headline-maker spilled. "Fortunately, my kids have adopted the same active lifestyle. My oldest three weight train, far heavier than I, and more frequently. Ironically, my oldest son Eli, who has been training consistently for three years, has surpassed what I’ve achieved in 30, and loves mocking me at the gym lol."
Suleman also told fellow busy parents that they are not alone in their struggle, encouraging them to take care of themselves and their little ones.
"Do not feel guilty for taking time to renew and recharge. Your family will benefit immensely when you take care of your mind and body, as you will have more positive energy to give. I would not have the mental or physical wherewithal to do what I do if it were not for working out! #ParentsLetsLeadByExample 💪🏽," she concluded the lengthy post.