'Off Campus' Star Mika Abdalla Shows Off Her Body in Skimpy Bikini: Photo

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Mika Abdalla is enjoying some time in the sun! The Off Campus star recently shared a series of poolside photos, giving fans a closer look at her bikini style. In the snapshots, the actress lounged on a white towel beside a bright yellow surface while wearing a patterned two-piece featuring burgundy and greenish-cream wavy stripes. The bikini had matching burgundy straps and trim, along with delicate ties and small decorative details near the top.

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Source: @MIKA.ABDALLA/INSTAGRAM Mika Abdalla shared a series of poolside photos showing off her patterned burgundy and greenish-cream bikini.

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Abdalla completed her look with narrow, dark-tinted sunglasses featuring silver frames and bright yellow accents along the arms. She also wore a thin silver necklace and small hoop earrings, while her long brown hair was swept back from her face. In one photo, the actress held a coconut drink with a straw near her shoulder. She looked toward the camera with a relaxed expression as the sunlight highlighted her freckles and natural features.

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Abdalla and Josh Heuston Spark Romance Rumors in Paris

Source: MEGA The ‘Off Campus’ star accessorized her beach look with tinted sunglasses, a silver necklace and small hoop earrings.

The new photos come weeks after Abdalla stepped out with her Off Campus costar Josh Heuston during Paris Fashion Week. On Sunday, October 4, the pair attended the Valentino Spring/Summer 2027 show, where they were photographed holding hands and smiling together. Abdalla turned heads in a layered, asymmetrical midi dress in soft pistachio green, complete with a textured purple embellishment. Heuston, meanwhile, looked stylish in a lacy white sweater, draped gray dress pants and a jewel-embellished belt. Their affectionate appearance quickly fueled speculation about their relationship status, with the pair looking comfortable and happy together in front of the cameras.

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The Pair's Paris Outing Comes After Her Split From Jake Short

Source: MEGA Mika Abdalla and her costar Josh Heuston recently sparked romance rumors.

The public appearance also comes amid growing interest in Abdalla's love life following her broken engagement to Disney Channel alum Jake Short. Rumors about Abdalla and Heuston began circulating just days after she reportedly called off her engagement to Short in June. Later that month, photos surfaced of Abdalla and Heuston spending time together in Paris, where they were spotted shopping and enjoying an intimate dinner. Their outings have since drawn attention as fans speculate about the nature of their connection.

Abdalla and Short's Engagement

Source: @MIKA.ABDALLA/INSTAGRAM The pair were photographed holding hands during Paris Fashion Week, adding to speculation about their relationship.