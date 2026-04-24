Offset Tells Fans Not to 'Feel Sorry' for Him in First Interview Since Florida Shooting: 'I’m Blessed'

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Offset shared a positive update a few weeks after he was shot in the hip in Florida. The rapper, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, appeared on the Thursday, April 23, episode of the "Creators Inc. Podcast," where he said he had no plans of taking a break as her recovers from the April 6 incident.

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'You've Got to Keep Pushing'

Source: @creatorsincpodcast/youtube Offset has no plans to 'slow down' despite being shot on April 6.

"You've got to keep pushing like the Energizer Bunny, man," the star, 34, explained. "Keep this s--- pushing. Don’t got time to be slowing down." Offset is a man of his word, as he revealed he's in the middle of working on a new album he wants to drop a "couple months from now."

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The Rapper Is Working on New Music

Source: @creatorsincpodcast/youtube The star is recording new songs after the incident.

"I don’t got no date yet, but getting the creative and all s--- to go together. Removing songs, making new songs, just off life because all my s--- always be off of life experiences. You know what I mean? What happens in my real life, I just put it in my music," he shared, hinting he'll be rapping about the shooting in new material. "The show don’t ever stop at the end of the day," he declared. "I was blessed enough to be able to still move, you know what I mean? So, I’m still moving." "I’m pushing, man, at the end of the day. The grind don’t stop," the father-of-six added.

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Offset Feels 'Blessed'

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Source: @creatorsincpodcast/youtube The star said he feels 'blessed' despite the shooting.

The Migos member also said he doesn't want anybody "feeling sorry for me." "People get shot every day, bro, like, I’m blessed," he explained. "I can keep pushing, so why would I just sit down? I got to keep pushing. I got to keep going."

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Source: mega Police apprehended two people after the shooting.

As OK! reported, the "Bad and Bougee" vocalist was shot outside of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., at around 7 p.m. on April 6. He was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries." At the time, police noted "the situation was contained quickly." "Two individuals have been detained by police. The investigation is ongoing," their statement said. "The site is secure and there is no threat to the public. Operations continue as normal."

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Who Shot Offset?

Source: mega Lil Tjay's rep denied that he was charged over the shooting.