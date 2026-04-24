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Offset Tells Fans Not to 'Feel Sorry' for Him in First Interview Since Florida Shooting: 'I’m Blessed'

Photo of Offset
Source: @creatorsincpodcast/youtube

Rapper Offset revealed he has no plans to 'slow down' after being shot in Florida on April 6.

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April 24 2026, Updated 10:56 a.m. ET

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Offset shared a positive update a few weeks after he was shot in the hip in Florida.

The rapper, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, appeared on the Thursday, April 23, episode of the "Creators Inc. Podcast," where he said he had no plans of taking a break as her recovers from the April 6 incident.

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'You've Got to Keep Pushing'

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Photo of Offset has no plans to 'slow down' despite being shot on April 6.
Source: @creatorsincpodcast/youtube

Offset has no plans to 'slow down' despite being shot on April 6.

"You've got to keep pushing like the Energizer Bunny, man," the star, 34, explained. "Keep this s--- pushing. Don’t got time to be slowing down."

Offset is a man of his word, as he revealed he's in the middle of working on a new album he wants to drop a "couple months from now."

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The Rapper Is Working on New Music

Photo of The star is recording new songs after the incident.
Source: @creatorsincpodcast/youtube

The star is recording new songs after the incident.

"I don’t got no date yet, but getting the creative and all s--- to go together. Removing songs, making new songs, just off life because all my s--- always be off of life experiences. You know what I mean? What happens in my real life, I just put it in my music," he shared, hinting he'll be rapping about the shooting in new material.

"The show don’t ever stop at the end of the day," he declared. "I was blessed enough to be able to still move, you know what I mean? So, I’m still moving."

"I’m pushing, man, at the end of the day. The grind don’t stop," the father-of-six added.

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Offset Feels 'Blessed'

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Source: @creatorsincpodcast/youtube

The star said he feels 'blessed' despite the shooting.

The Migos member also said he doesn't want anybody "feeling sorry for me."

"People get shot every day, bro, like, I’m blessed," he explained. "I can keep pushing, so why would I just sit down? I got to keep pushing. I got to keep going."

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Photo of Police apprehended two people after the shooting.
Source: mega

Police apprehended two people after the shooting.

As OK! reported, the "Bad and Bougee" vocalist was shot outside of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., at around 7 p.m. on April 6. He was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries."

At the time, police noted "the situation was contained quickly."

"Two individuals have been detained by police. The investigation is ongoing," their statement said. "The site is secure and there is no threat to the public. Operations continue as normal."

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Who Shot Offset?

Photo of Lil Tjay's rep denied that he was charged over the shooting.
Source: mega

Lil Tjay's rep denied that he was charged over the shooting.

The star's rep shared a message on April 10, revealing, "Offset has been released from the hospital and he is up and walking. We’re incredibly grateful to the doctors, nurses, and the entire hospital staff who took such great care of him."

Authorities arrested rapper Lil Tjay (Tione Jayden Merritt) for disorderly conduct in relation to the incident, though his rep denied he was cuffed for the shooting.

“Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false," the message read. "We encourage people to consult trusted news sources, and to verify the accuracy of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors."

He was released from jail on bond on April 7.

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