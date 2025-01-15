Cardi B Accuses Ex Offset of Not Buying Their Kids Christmas Gifts in 'Spite' of Her in Vicious Rant: 'Stop Playing With Me'

"By the way, do you guys know that my kids didn't receive no Christmas gifts from somebody in particular?" Cardi revealed in one of her many outbursts on Tuesday, January 14. "Motherf------ want to make a scene on social media, like I was keeping my kids away from them, like to make movies on social media but to purposefully fly to New York to buy their kids gifts. And guess how many gifts that they bought my kids? Zero!"

"You just called your daughter for the first time this year, yesterday. Your newborn. You love your kids so much and you didn't bought them s--- for Christmas," continued Cardi — who shares her daughter Kulture, 6, son Wave, 3, and a 4-month-old daughter whose name has not yet been revealed with Offset.