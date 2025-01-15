Cardi B Accuses Ex Offset of Not Buying Their Kids Christmas Gifts in 'Spite' of Her in Vicious Rant: 'Stop Playing With Me'
Cardi B has had enough of Offset's games.
The "Bodak Yellow" rapper recently took to X Spaces (a place on the app formerly known as Twitter for audio conversations) to slam her estranged husband in an angry and lengthy rant accusing him of not showing up enough for their three kids.
"By the way, do you guys know that my kids didn't receive no Christmas gifts from somebody in particular?" Cardi revealed in one of her many outbursts on Tuesday, January 14. "Motherf------ want to make a scene on social media, like I was keeping my kids away from them, like to make movies on social media but to purposefully fly to New York to buy their kids gifts. And guess how many gifts that they bought my kids? Zero!"
"You just called your daughter for the first time this year, yesterday. Your newborn. You love your kids so much and you didn't bought them s--- for Christmas," continued Cardi — who shares her daughter Kulture, 6, son Wave, 3, and a 4-month-old daughter whose name has not yet been revealed with Offset.
The former Migos member is also a father to three kids from previous relationships.
The "Up" hitmaker then claimed Offset purposely didn't give presents to the kids he shares with Cardi out of malice toward her.
"But you came to New York to buy your other kids gifts. But you didn't bought my kids s--- on purpose to spite me. Mind you, we was cool. We wasn't f------, but we was cool. Stop f------ playing with me," she ridiculed.
Cardi's accusations didn't stop their, however, as she dropped several other bombshells during her social media spree on Tuesday — including a wild claim about Offset and his mother, Latabia Woodward.
"I ain’t listen after you and your momma robbed me. Yeah, you and your mom robbed me cold, wiped my nose. Told you stop f------ playing with me," Cardi alleged.
The "WAP" rapper and Offset have had quite a tumultuous relationship since they started dating in early 2017. The exes tied the knot later that same year during a secret ceremony in Atlanta, Ga.
Cardi and Offset's marriage was kept private for an entire nine months until TMZ discovered their marriage certificate in June 2018 and exposed their nuptials.
The mom-of-three then filed for divorce for the first time in September 2020, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.
The duo eventually reconciled, though Cardi filed to legally end their roughly 7-year marriage for the second time on July 31, 2024.
"It’s not based on cheating rumors, but rather has been a long time coming," her rep told People at the time.