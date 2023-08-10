'The Math Does Not Add Up': O.J. Simpson Bashes Justice System After Henry Ruggs Gets Lighter Prison Sentence Than He Did for Armed Robbery

O.J. Simpson took aim at the Justice System after Henry Ruggs III was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a DUI crash that killed a woman and her dog.

In 2007, Simpson, 76, led a bunch of men into a Las Vegas hotel room to steal sports memorabilia at gunpoint. He later faced various charges involving robbery, attempted burglary and kidnapping. He pleaded not guilty, but he was eventually convicted and sentenced to 33 years in prison in December 2008.

However, he was released and granted parole in 2017.