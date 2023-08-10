OK Magazine
'The Math Does Not Add Up': O.J. Simpson Bashes Justice System After Henry Ruggs Gets Lighter Prison Sentence Than He Did for Armed Robbery

ojsimpson henryruggs pp
Source: mega
By:

Aug. 10 2023, Published 4:17 p.m. ET

O.J. Simpson took aim at the Justice System after Henry Ruggs III was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a DUI crash that killed a woman and her dog.

In 2007, Simpson, 76, led a bunch of men into a Las Vegas hotel room to steal sports memorabilia at gunpoint. He later faced various charges involving robbery, attempted burglary and kidnapping. He pleaded not guilty, but he was eventually convicted and sentenced to 33 years in prison in December 2008.

However, he was released and granted parole in 2017.

ojsimpson
Source: mega

“I know I went to college on a football scholarship, but somehow this mad is not adding up to me,” Simpson said in a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday, August 9. “You’re driving a car at roughly 160 miles an hour on a public street — killing a girl and her dog — and you get three to ten years.

“You go to a hotel room that you’re invited to, to retrieve your own personal stolen property — property I now have because it was ruled to be mine by the state of California — and you get 9-33 years. Same courthouse, same city, same state. I don’t know. Somehow, it just does not add up to me. I’m just saying," he continued.

Of course, people in the comments section couldn't help but bring up how he was acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

One person wrote, "Two murders… zero years," while another said, "Was the Dogs name Ron?"

A third person added, "What is Mr. Glove talking about?"

As OK! previously reported, some believe Simpson committed the heinous crime, including Caitlyn Jenner.

henryruggs
Source: mega

Henry Ruggs

“It was an extraordinarily difficult time. Nicole was Kris Jenner’s best friend [and] had been for a long time,” Jenner recalled. “I was at Nicole’s house two days before the murder.”

“Obviously he did it and he got away with it, and at one point he even told Nicole, 'I'll kill you and get away with it because I'm OJ Simpson,'” she revealed, adding that Simpson's late wife “relayed that onto Kris at one point — and unfortunately, she was right.”

