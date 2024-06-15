O.J. Simpson May Have Used Best Friend Al Cowlings' Identical Ford Bronco to Flee Murder Scene, New Documentary Claims
Did O.J. Simpson enlist the help of his best friend Al Cowlings in the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman?
In the new documentary TMZ Presents: O.J. How He Really Did It, former LAPD officer Jim Holcomb sat down with investigator Harvey Levin to discuss how it was possible for the former athlete to allegedly kill his ex-wife and her male pal without getting much blood in his car.
Jim believes two identical Ford Broncos were used on the night of the crime. According to the ex-cop, O.J. allegedly drove his own car to his office building in Brentwood — just a short drive from Nicole's home — got into Al's car, murdered the duo, then returned to the office and got back into his vehicle.
During the infamous low-speed chase, it was discovered that Al drove the same Bronco. However, there is no proof that O.J. enlisted Al to use his car for the crime.
The police did not examine Al's vehicle until five days after the murders, giving O.J. ample time to clean up any evidence.
Despite Jim’s belief in the theory, in the documentary, Harvey revealed he thought O.J. went there to slash the tires on Nicole’s car and became violent when he saw Ronald there.
As OK! previously reported, Jim also revealed how he allegedly heard a conversation between Al and another one of O.J.'s pals Wayne Hughes about the murders while working for the Public Storage owner
Jim — who also installed phones as a side gig — claimed he was putting in equipment in Wayne’s home one day not long after the murders when Al showed up.
Jim alleged that Al told Wayne he needed help after he was arrested for his involvement in the car chase. Al supposedly threatened Wayne, saying he would expose what he knew about the killings if the businessman failed to help him out of the scandal.
Wayne and O.J. knew each other through the parties he hosted at his bachelor pad. Wayne was meant to testify in O.J.'s case about the several occasions when Nicole came to the house in the middle of the night and cried out for help. However, Judge Ito refused to let Wayne come before the court.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As for O.J.'s bestie, not only had Al been suspected of knowing about the murders, one of his former girlfriends told Time Magazine that Al told her the murder knife "sleeps with the fishes."