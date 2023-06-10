O.J. Simpson Lends Donald Trump 'Legal Advice' Following Indictment: 'Do Not Talk About the Case Publicly'
O.J. Simpson is looking out for Donald Trump!
On Friday, June 9, the former NFL star lent the ex-president some legal counsel regarding his recent indictment for mishandling classified documents.
The famous criminal shared a video with his 882,000 followers on Twitter to discuss the news about "The Donald."
"Well, scrolling TV today, some things jump right out," the 75-year-old began. He then recounted what he watched, stating that Trump even admitted the documents in question "weren't declassified."
"I don't know if it was blusk or not. All I know is that cannot help him," he added in the clip. The infamous San Francisco native went on to list the many prominent legal minds he has worked with in the past, which he accredited the advice he offered.
"Do not talk about the case publicly. Do not do interviews about the case," he stated, adding that any lawyer who would tell Trump differently should be fired and sued.
As OK! previously reported, the former commander-in-chief took to Truth Social on June 8 to tell his 3.9 million followers that he was indicted for the second time.
"The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is 'secured' by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time," the 76-year-old penned.
- O.J. Simpson Adamant 'Habitual Liar' Alex Murdaugh Is Definitely 'Going To Jail For All The Money He Stole'
- O.J. Simpson Squashes Rumors He's Khloé Kardashian's Father, Admits He Was 'Dating Supermodels' Not Kris Jenner
- O.J. Simpson Rips Into Buccaneers Player Antonio Brown For Shirtless Mid-Game Walkout, Former Football Player Brands Incident 'Inexcusable'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
He followed up with another post saying he'd be "summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 p.m."
"I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election," he noted.
To conclude Trump insisted, "I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!"