OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Olivia Jade
NEWS

Olivia Jade Giannulli Sparks Romance Buzz as She Reunites With Jacob Elordi — Days After Dining With Glen Powell

Composite Photos of Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli
Source: Mega

Olivia Jade Giannulli reunited with Jacob Elordi at TIFF after dining with Glen Powell.

Profile Image

Sept. 9 2025, Published 8:32 a.m. ET

Olivia Jade Giannulli surprised fans on Monday, September 8, by reuniting with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Jacob Elordi, just days after dining with actor Glen Powell.

The social media influencer showed her support for Elordi at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of his new horror film, Frankenstein, where she tried to keep a low profile in a pair of dark sunglasses.

Photo of Jacob Elordi
Source: Mega

Jacob Elordi made a solo appearance on the red carpet of 'Frankenstein.'

Elordi, 28, made a solo appearance on the red carpet, posing for photographers before he welcomed Giannulli, 25, and escorted her up the stairs to the Princess of Wales Theatre.

At one point, the Euphoria star charmingly helped carry the train of Giannulli's elegant white dress, embodying the true gentleman. Local fans quickly took notice of the couple's arrival, sharing various snapshots of the duo on social media platform X.

Photo of Olivia Jade Giannulli
Source: Mega

Jacob Elordi helped carry Olivia Jade with her dress at the Toronto event.

As they made their way into the venue, Giannulli beamed at onlookers, walking confidently ahead of Elordi. This outing followed closely on the heels of Giannulli's rumored romance with Powell, 36. The two were seen dining at Il Cantinori in New York City on September 5, sparking speculation of a blossoming relationship.

During their dinner, Powell celebrated alongside Giannulli's mother, Lori Loughlin, and other friends in a relaxed setting. After the meal, they reportedly went to the Treasure Club, but an insider later clarified to Us Weekly that the two are merely “close friends” and “not dating.”

Giannulli and Elordi reportedly ended their on-again, off-again relationship in early August.

A few weeks later, the YouTuber opened up about facing "uncomfortable changes" and seeking therapy, stating, “I think summer gets painted as this, like, carefree, perfect, kind of month or two, and I’m here to remind you that it’s totally normal if you’re feeling a little off or a little nervous during big transitions or seasonal transitions or whatever it may be.”

Months prior, Giannulli navigated life in Paris, after revealing she had moved there "for a bit." She has also kept her relationship with Elordi private.

Composite Photos of Glen Powell and Olivia Jade Giannulli
Source: Mega

Olivia Jade Giannulli and Glen Powell are 'close friends,' according to sources.

"It's really important for [Olivia] to keep her relationship private," an insider told Us Weekly.

Another source added, "Olivia doesn't want to be known for being just Jacob's girlfriend."

Photo of Jacob Elordi
Source: Mega

Olivia Jade wants to be known for more than just being Jacob Elordi's girlfriend.

Powell, for his part, was last linked to model Gigi Paris, but the duo broke up earlier in 2023 amid rumors linking him to Sydney Sweeney. The two costars have firmly denied those romance speculations.

